Two women killed in knife attack at Lisbon Ismaili center
Two women were killed and one person wounded in a knife attack believed to have been carried out by an Afghan refugee at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon on Tuesday, officials said.
Portuguese police shot the alleged attacker after he refused to lay down a large knife and began to approach them. Officials said he was arrested and taken to hospital, Reuters reported.
Ismailis are a minority within Shia Islam whose members have been attacked by extremist groups in countries such as Pakistan.
“It seems to have been an isolated act but the circumstances and motivations are being investigated,” home affairs minister Jose Luis Carneiro told reporters.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it looked like an isolated act, and it was premature to say any more.
Carneiro said the alleged attacker was a “relatively young man” with three young children. His wife died in a refugee camp in Greece.
The man, who was relocated to Portugal under a European cooperation scheme and had international protection status, lived a “fairly quiet life” and received help at the Ismaili Centre.
The two victims were Portuguese nationals who worked at the center, SIC television network cited Nazim Ahmed, leader of the Ismaili community in Portugal, as saying. He also said the attacker was an Afghan refugee, Reuters reported.
Police did not immediately confirm the nationalities but Carneiro said the man often visited the center to study Portuguese, collect food donations and for child care. The women worked at the center’s refugee support programme, the minister said.
Shortly after the attack, a number of people looking distressed could be seen standing outside the center amid a heavy armed police presence and were later taken inside. Police officers wearing white crime scene investigation suits also entered the building.
The Ismaili community in Portugal is one of the largest in continental Europe, numbering thousands, including many who fled Mozambique during its civil war, Reuters reported.
UNSC condemns continued ‘terrorist attacks’ against civilians in Afghanistan
The members of the Security Council have condemned in the strongest terms the continued “heinous terrorist attacks” targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on 27 March, which was claimed by IS-K (Daesh) and resulted in at least six people killed and several wounded.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.
The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
Stanikzai urges US to reopen its embassy in Kabul
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, has called on the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.
“Let us fulfill our responsibilities. Come and open your embassy. We take care of your security. When you come, other countries will do the same. Now, many countries are saying in private meetings with us that if America restores its relations with you, we will come immediately,” Stanikzai said while visiting the Afghan Consulate in Dubai.
While the Islamic Emirate seeks to create positive interaction with the world in light of Islamic Sharia and national interests, the US says that no country is going to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
US charge d’affaires said in a virtual meeting with a number of Afghan women journalists that although some diplomatic missions of Afghanistan have been handed over to the Islamic Emirate, no country has any plans to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Karen Decker said that if the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with other countries, they should have good relations with men and women in their country.
Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department, Vedant Patel, also said that to the extent that the IEA is looking for more normal relations with countries around the world, “that will not happen in a long time, so [long] as they continue to advance these repressive edicts against women and girls.”
At the same time, the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the continuation of restrictions on women will prevent the establishment of normal relations between the Islamic Emirate and countries around the world for a long time.
“We hope that they understand the implications of some of these disastrous decisions, like banning women from schools and things of that sort,” Patel said.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that the policy of pressure in Afghanistan does not work and that countries should engage with Afghanistan as Kabul wants to establish relations with all countries, including the United States.
“Political issues or external issues of the country should not be dependent on Afghanistan’s internal issues. Afghanistan’s internal issues are related to the people of Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan make independent decisions about the country’s internal issues,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesperson.
In recent months, the Afghan embassy in Tehran, the Afghan consulate in Dubai, and the Afghan consulate in Istanbul have been handed over to the Islamic Emirate.
DAB launches new banking withdrawal system for Afghans
By launching a new money withdrawal program from ATMs, Da Afghanistan Bank – central bank of Afghanistan said on Wednesday, that it is committed to providing the necessary facilities for citizens to make payments equal to global standards.
Da Afghanistan Bank says that now citizens can withdraw money from their bank account using an “Afpay card” at all ATMs.
The bank said in an announcement that: “There is no need to wait in long queues to receive money.”
According to the bank, Afghans can get “Afpay cards” from all commercial banks in the country.
What is AfPay
AfPay is the national card payment scheme of Afghanistan designed to enhance and promote electronic payments.
AfPay not only provides an affordable, safe, and efficient alternative to the existing banked population in the country, but it also provides an opportunity to offer lower costs to the unbanked citizens.
