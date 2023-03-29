DAB launches new banking withdrawal system for Afghans

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2023)

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, has called on the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.

“Let us fulfill our responsibilities. Come and open your embassy. We take care of your security. When you come, other countries will do the same. Now, many countries are saying in private meetings with us that if America restores its relations with you, we will come immediately,” Stanikzai said while visiting the Afghan Consulate in Dubai.

While the Islamic Emirate seeks to create positive interaction with the world in light of Islamic Sharia and national interests, the US says that no country is going to recognize the Islamic Emirate.

US charge d’affaires said in a virtual meeting with a number of Afghan women journalists that although some diplomatic missions of Afghanistan have been handed over to the Islamic Emirate, no country has any plans to recognize the Islamic Emirate.

Karen Decker said that if the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with other countries, they should have good relations with men and women in their country.

Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department, Vedant Patel, also said that to the extent that the IEA is looking for more normal relations with countries around the world, “that will not happen in a long time, so [long] as they continue to advance these repressive edicts against women and girls.”

At the same time, the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the continuation of restrictions on women will prevent the establishment of normal relations between the Islamic Emirate and countries around the world for a long time.

“We hope that they understand the implications of some of these disastrous decisions, like banning women from schools and things of that sort,” Patel said.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that the policy of pressure in Afghanistan does not work and that countries should engage with Afghanistan as Kabul wants to establish relations with all countries, including the United States.

“Political issues or external issues of the country should not be dependent on Afghanistan’s internal issues. Afghanistan’s internal issues are related to the people of Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan make independent decisions about the country’s internal issues,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesperson.

In recent months, the Afghan embassy in Tehran, the Afghan consulate in Dubai, and the Afghan consulate in Istanbul have been handed over to the Islamic Emirate.