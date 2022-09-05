World
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
Liz Truss was announced on Monday as Britain’s next prime minister, in a vote that saw her beat her rival, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 after a months-long contest that was prompted by Boris Johnson’s resignation in July.
Truss, who was formerly foreign secretary, is expected to expand on her already-existing policies concerning the Middle East and North Africa region, the New Arab reported stating that she is most likely to emphasize trade and business given the worsening economic situation sweeping the UK in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Truss, who served as the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade, has been described as “pragmatic and trade-focused” by the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) think-tank, and will look to prioritize and maximize trade opportunities and relationships with MENA countries, particularly the Gulf states, the New Arab reported.
She is also likely to explore non-traditional trade deals in the region.
Charlotte Leslie, director of CMEC, told The New Arab that Truss is likely to look at other trading areas which were previously managed by the EU, which the UK left in 2020.
Leslie predicts that Truss will be looking to Algeria for “possible gas and energy deals”, to make up for reduced Russian gas supplies to Europe and the UK.
Truss will also likely explore similar deals in other gas-rich countries in the region.
Leslie also told the New Arab that the UK should look out for an appointment of a Middle East and North Africa minister encompassing the entire region, rather than the current case where there are three ministers for each of the Middle East’s sub-regions – North Africa, the Levant and the Gulf states.
10 killed, 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada
Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday, Reuters reported.
The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.
“I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan.”
According to Reuters police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.
A statement by indigenous leaders indicated the attacks may have been drug related.
“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities,” said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The group represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.
A mother of two was among the 10 people killed, local media reported, citing the woman’s former partner.
“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Michael Brett Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.
In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with police. There were no further details about why he was wanted.
The two men were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said.
“It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.
There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.
James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.
The nation’s elected elders declared a state of emergency “in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation,” and established two emergency operations centers, the nation said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership, adding, “we are ready to assist in any way we can.”
The first stabbings were reported at 5:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan’s neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba, Reuters reported.
Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.
“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” one advisory said.
A police alert issued shortly after midday said they may be in Regina, one of the province’s largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilized because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of town.
However, Blackmore said it was unknown where the suspects might be headed or if they had changed vehicles.
“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said, calling the attacks one of the largest if not the largest in recent history in the province.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority activated an emergency response bringing in additional staff to treat to victims, later declaring it over as “the risk of a high influx of patient transfers due to this situation is no longer prominent.”
“We can confirm that multiple people have been triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation has occurred,” the health authority said in a statement.
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
Former US President Donald Trump took aim at his successor Saturday, calling Joe Biden an “enemy of the state.”
“The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania, Anadolu Agency reported.
“He’s an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he said of Biden.
His remarks came in response to Biden’s national address Thursday from Philadelphia where he attacked Trump and his loyal supporters, or MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans.
Biden accused Trump and MAGA Republicans of being extremist and posing a threat to the “foundation” of the US, Anadolu reported.
“But there’s no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” he said. His remarks sparked a backlash from Republicans.
Biden walked back some of his remarks Friday and said he did not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.
Gunmen kidnap dozens attending prayers at Nigeria mosque
Gunmen kidnapped dozens of worshippers attending Friday afternoon prayers at a mosque in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, Reuters reported.
Mohammed Shehu, Zamfara police spokesman said an unknown number of worshippers had been abducted from Jumu’at central mosque in Zugu town, Bukkuyum local government area.
Zugu is 170 km west of Zamfara state capital Gusau.
“The Zamfara state police command in collaboration with military and vigilantes have dispatched personnel for the search and rescue operation,” he said.
Ibrahim Aminu, who was at the mosque, told Reuters that the gunmen hid guns under their garments and pretended to be worshippers.
On entering the mosque compound, they pulled out their weapons and fired in the air, forcing people to run for cover, he said. The gunmen took dozens of worshippers and force-marched them to an unknown place.
Mohammed Bukar Zugu said his 22-year-old brother was among those kidnapped. The gunmen later used his phone to call him and asked that he prepare a ransom. They did not say how much they wanted, he said.
Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria’s northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop the attacks.
Nigeria’s military last month started launching air strikes against the armed gangs, known locally as bandits and says it has so far killed dozens of them, Reuters reported.
