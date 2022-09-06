World
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia’s ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.
Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”
Some U.S. lawmakers have also pressed for the designation, Reuters reported.
World
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
Liz Truss was announced on Monday as Britain’s next prime minister, in a vote that saw her beat her rival, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 after a months-long contest that was prompted by Boris Johnson’s resignation in July.
Truss, who was formerly foreign secretary, is expected to expand on her already-existing policies concerning the Middle East and North Africa region, the New Arab reported stating that she is most likely to emphasize trade and business given the worsening economic situation sweeping the UK in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Truss, who served as the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade, has been described as “pragmatic and trade-focused” by the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) think-tank, and will look to prioritize and maximize trade opportunities and relationships with MENA countries, particularly the Gulf states, the New Arab reported.
She is also likely to explore non-traditional trade deals in the region.
Charlotte Leslie, director of CMEC, told The New Arab that Truss is likely to look at other trading areas which were previously managed by the EU, which the UK left in 2020.
Leslie predicts that Truss will be looking to Algeria for “possible gas and energy deals”, to make up for reduced Russian gas supplies to Europe and the UK.
Truss will also likely explore similar deals in other gas-rich countries in the region.
Leslie also told the New Arab that the UK should look out for an appointment of a Middle East and North Africa minister encompassing the entire region, rather than the current case where there are three ministers for each of the Middle East’s sub-regions – North Africa, the Levant and the Gulf states.
World
10 killed, 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada
Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday, Reuters reported.
The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.
“I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan.”
According to Reuters police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.
A statement by indigenous leaders indicated the attacks may have been drug related.
“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities,” said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The group represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.
A mother of two was among the 10 people killed, local media reported, citing the woman’s former partner.
“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Michael Brett Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.
In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with police. There were no further details about why he was wanted.
The two men were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said.
“It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.
There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.
James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.
The nation’s elected elders declared a state of emergency “in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation,” and established two emergency operations centers, the nation said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership, adding, “we are ready to assist in any way we can.”
The first stabbings were reported at 5:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan’s neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba, Reuters reported.
Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.
“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” one advisory said.
A police alert issued shortly after midday said they may be in Regina, one of the province’s largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilized because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of town.
However, Blackmore said it was unknown where the suspects might be headed or if they had changed vehicles.
“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said, calling the attacks one of the largest if not the largest in recent history in the province.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority activated an emergency response bringing in additional staff to treat to victims, later declaring it over as “the risk of a high influx of patient transfers due to this situation is no longer prominent.”
“We can confirm that multiple people have been triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation has occurred,” the health authority said in a statement.
World
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
Former US President Donald Trump took aim at his successor Saturday, calling Joe Biden an “enemy of the state.”
“The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania, Anadolu Agency reported.
“He’s an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he said of Biden.
His remarks came in response to Biden’s national address Thursday from Philadelphia where he attacked Trump and his loyal supporters, or MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans.
Biden accused Trump and MAGA Republicans of being extremist and posing a threat to the “foundation” of the US, Anadolu reported.
“But there’s no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” he said. His remarks sparked a backlash from Republicans.
Biden walked back some of his remarks Friday and said he did not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
Duty-free tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran start arriving in Pakistan
UK’s new PM Liz Truss expected to expand MENA policies
Muttaqi speaks with Lavrov after explosion at Russian Embassy in Kabul
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Top Afghan cleric Ansari killed in Herat mosque blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
A year after withdrawal, 50% of Americans say Afghanistan war was a mistake
-
World4 days ago
Malaysia’s former first lady sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem
-
Latest News5 days ago
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
-
Latest News4 days ago
It is in the interest of Afghanistan, world to broaden engagement: Pakistan ambassador