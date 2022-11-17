UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)

The United Nations has announced that 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating equipment in the coming winter.

Aleksandar Bodiroza, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan tweeted Wednesday that, “79 percent of the country’s people do not have access to heating equipment.”

He also said that survival in the bitter winter is an additional challenge to the daily challenges of the Afghan people, and the United Nations Population Fund distributes winter aid packages to vulnerable families.

A few days ago, referring to the humanitarian crisis, Bodiroza said that women and their babies are at great risk due to the sudden loss of medical support.

Recently Abdullah Al Dardari, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan, called on the international community to interact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and said the world has no other way to improve the human and economic situation in Afghanistan except to engage with the ruling authorities in this country.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Al Dardari emphasized that the world did not have any choice except to engage with Afghans by any means and ways.

“While you see the political situation inside Afghanistan and in the global context regarding Afghanistan, is very difficult; we have to maneuver within all those mind fields but do we have another choice? That’s the question we ask,” said Al Dardari.