Latest News
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
The United Nations has announced that 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating equipment in the coming winter.
Aleksandar Bodiroza, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan tweeted Wednesday that, “79 percent of the country’s people do not have access to heating equipment.”
He also said that survival in the bitter winter is an additional challenge to the daily challenges of the Afghan people, and the United Nations Population Fund distributes winter aid packages to vulnerable families.
A few days ago, referring to the humanitarian crisis, Bodiroza said that women and their babies are at great risk due to the sudden loss of medical support.
Recently Abdullah Al Dardari, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan, called on the international community to interact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and said the world has no other way to improve the human and economic situation in Afghanistan except to engage with the ruling authorities in this country.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, Al Dardari emphasized that the world did not have any choice except to engage with Afghans by any means and ways.
“While you see the political situation inside Afghanistan and in the global context regarding Afghanistan, is very difficult; we have to maneuver within all those mind fields but do we have another choice? That’s the question we ask,” said Al Dardari.
Latest News
SIGAR reviews reasons for collapse of former Afghan government
The US Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has assessed the underlying factors behind the collapse of the former Afghan government and listed nine factors that led to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s take over.
SIGAR found the single most important factor in the former ANDSF’s collapse in August 2021 was the US decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan, which was based on the US-IEA agreement signed in February 2020 under the Trump administration.
According to SIGAR, the Afghan government was fundamentally unprepared to manage a fight against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) forces.
Due to the ANDSF’s dependency on U.S. military forces, these events destroyed Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) “morale” that eventually led to the fall.
SIGAR stated the reasons for the collapse of the republic government were as follows:
1st Factor: No country or agency had complete ownership of the ANDSF development mission, leading to an uncoordinated approach;
2nd Factor: The length of the U.S. commitment was disconnected from the reality of the time required to build an entire security sector;
3rd Factor: The U.S. created long-term dependencies that would require significant time to overcome, such as providing the ANDSF with advanced equipment they could not sustain and leaving them out of the equipping process;
4th Factor: The U.S. military, driven by political deadlines, struggled to balance winning battles with letting the ANDSF gain experience by fighting on their own;
5th Factor: The U.S. metrics created to measure the development of the ANDSF were unable to effectively measure ANDSF capabilities;
6th Factor: Afghan corruption harmed ANDSF capabilities and readiness;
7th Factor: The U.S. control of the battlespace and of key governance systems restricted Afghan ownership of important military and governance systems;
8th Factor: The U.S. and Afghan governments failed to develop a police force effective at providing justice and responsive to criminal activities that plagued the lives of Afghan citizens.
Latest News
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
Hosting representatives of several regional countries for talks on Afghanistan, Moscow on Wednesday called for a “comprehensive solution” to the economic crisis in the country.
“We have to provide a comprehensive solution to the Afghan economic issue. In our opinion, the main responsibility for this rests with the collective West, those who drove the country for 20 years to the current deplorable state as well as shamelessly continue economically suffocating the country by holding the frozen national assets of Afghanistan,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, said at the Moscow format meeting.
“The steps proposed by the West to alleviate the situation such as establishing the trust fund or printing banknotes are for demonstration purposes only. They seek first to get rid of responsibility, and on the other hand to maintain control leverages on the emerging governance system in the country. We again urge the United States and their allies to unconditionally unlock national financial assets of Afghanistan,” Kabulov said.
Kabulov said that Russia, in bilateral interaction, with the current authorities in Afghanistan, attaches priority to the development of political, economic ties and contributing to the intra-Afghan settlement.
China’s envoy said that the past year was a year of failures for the United States.
“For the United States, the past year has been a year of repeated failures and yet more evil actions. The current movement symbolizes the complete failure of the US strategy on Afghanistan, the complete failure of Western democracy on a country and the complete failure of hegemonism. Instead of taking primary responsibility in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, the United States, in turn, shamelessly seized the $7 billion assets of Afghan central bank, and suspended all the development aid,” China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative, said that Iran opposes the return of US to Afghanistan, adding regional countries should play their role in addressing the current situation in Afghanistan.
He also called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s envoy said that “the interim government of Afghanistan has not made the kind of progress that the international community would ideally expect.”
“The international community has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to promote greater political inclusivity. Unfortunately, there is little to show on this count. Despite assurances by the Afghan interim government, the rights of women and girls also appear to have regressed, not progressed. The footprint of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has yet to fully eradicate,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
Latest News
Defense minister: Afghan soil won’t be used against other countries
Afghanistan’s borders are secure and its soil will not be used against other countries, Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid has said.
Mujahid said this in a meeting with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kabul.
He pointed out that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the Doha Agreement and will remain committed, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Meanwhile, OIC representatives appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in providing security, combating opium cultivation and drug trafficking, and fighting against Daesh, according to the statement.
This comes as countries especially those in the region have repeatedly raised concerns about the presence and activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
Military experts say IEA should build trust with neighboring countries in order to remove their concerns.
“If the Taliban (IEA) want to remove their concerns, they should build trust instead of making statements,” said Asadullah Nadeem, a military expert.
“Although the Taliban (IEA) have repeatedly assured neighboring countries of lack of threats from the borders, but their concerns remain. The Taliban (IEA) should address their concerns,” said Sadiq Shinwari, a military expert.
It has been more than a year since IEA took over Afghanistan, but no country has so far recognized it as an official government.
SIGAR reviews reasons for collapse of former Afghan government
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
N. Korea fires missile, vows ‘fiercer’ response to US, allies
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s order to judges discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
-
Sport5 days ago
T20 World Cup Final – All you need to know
-
COVID-195 days ago
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
-
Latest News4 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
-
World3 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials