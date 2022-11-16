Latest News
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
Hosting representatives of several regional countries for talks on Afghanistan, Moscow on Wednesday called for a “comprehensive solution” to the economic crisis in the country.
“We have to provide a comprehensive solution to the Afghan economic issue. In our opinion, the main responsibility for this rests with the collective West, those who drove the country for 20 years to the current deplorable state as well as shamelessly continue economically suffocating the country by holding the frozen national assets of Afghanistan,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, said at the Moscow format meeting.
“The steps proposed by the West to alleviate the situation such as establishing the trust fund or printing banknotes are for demonstration purposes only. They seek first to get rid of responsibility, and on the other hand to maintain control leverages on the emerging governance system in the country. We again urge the United States and their allies to unconditionally unlock national financial assets of Afghanistan,” Kabulov said.
Kabulov said that Russia, in bilateral interaction, with the current authorities in Afghanistan, attaches priority to the development of political, economic ties and contributing to the intra-Afghan settlement.
China’s envoy said that the past year was a year of failures for the United States.
“For the United States, the past year has been a year of repeated failures and yet more evil actions. The current movement symbolizes the complete failure of the US strategy on Afghanistan, the complete failure of Western democracy on a country and the complete failure of hegemonism. Instead of taking primary responsibility in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, the United States, in turn, shamelessly seized the $7 billion assets of Afghan central bank, and suspended all the development aid,” China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative, said that Iran opposes the return of US to Afghanistan, adding regional countries should play their role in addressing the current situation in Afghanistan.
He also called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s envoy said that “the interim government of Afghanistan has not made the kind of progress that the international community would ideally expect.”
“The international community has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to promote greater political inclusivity. Unfortunately, there is little to show on this count. Despite assurances by the Afghan interim government, the rights of women and girls also appear to have regressed, not progressed. The footprint of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has yet to fully eradicate,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
Defense minister: Afghan soil won’t be used against other countries
Afghanistan’s borders are secure and its soil will not be used against other countries, Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid has said.
Mujahid said this in a meeting with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kabul.
He pointed out that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the Doha Agreement and will remain committed, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Meanwhile, OIC representatives appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in providing security, combating opium cultivation and drug trafficking, and fighting against Daesh, according to the statement.
This comes as countries especially those in the region have repeatedly raised concerns about the presence and activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
Military experts say IEA should build trust with neighboring countries in order to remove their concerns.
“If the Taliban (IEA) want to remove their concerns, they should build trust instead of making statements,” said Asadullah Nadeem, a military expert.
“Although the Taliban (IEA) have repeatedly assured neighboring countries of lack of threats from the borders, but their concerns remain. The Taliban (IEA) should address their concerns,” said Sadiq Shinwari, a military expert.
It has been more than a year since IEA took over Afghanistan, but no country has so far recognized it as an official government.
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
After much anticipation and fanfare, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off on Sunday and will be played through until December 18 in Qatar.
It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.
Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
How to watch:
Once again Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring a world-class sporting event into the homes of all Afghans after securing the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan.
From Sunday, fans can tune in to Ariana Television to watch what will undoubtedly be a thrilling tournament.
Qatar 2022 groups
The tournament will start with the group phase – of which there are eight groups in total.
Group A – Qatar; Ecuador; Senegal and the Netherlands
Group B – England, Iran, USA and Wales
Group C – Argentina, Saudi arabia, Mexico and Poland
Group D – France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia
Group E – Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan
Group F – Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
Group G – Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
Group H – Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea
Qatar 2022 match schedule
The group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December. The knockout phase will run from 3-18 December.
Qatar 2022 stadiums
The 64 matches will take place across eight venues:
Al Bayt Stadium
Khalifa International Stadium
Al Thumama Stadium
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Lusail Stadium
Stadium 974
Education City Stadium
Al Janoub Stadium
Qatar 2022 squads
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ just five days away, the full squads for all 32 teams can finally be confirmed.
The announcement of the 26-man lists confirms the sporting dreams of 832 players.
The full list of squads can be accessed here or found attached.
Fun Facts
If Lionel Messi (currently on 19 games) reaches the final with Argentina and plays all seven matches along the way, he would replace Lothar Matthaus (25) as the player with the most World Cup appearances.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the player at the World Cup with the most international appearances (191) and the most goals (117).
Germany forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who turns 18 on the day the tournament starts on 20 November, will be the youngest player at the World Cup in Qatar and if he gets on the pitch he will become the youngest player to play at the tournament in 20 years and the ninth youngest overall.
Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, 40, will be the oldest player in Qatar and could become the eighth oldest player to feature at the tournament.
The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday 18 December.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule on Ariana Television.
India-Russia-Iran to discuss Afghanistan situation on sidelines of Moscow meeting
The fourth round of the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan gets underway on Wednesday in Russia, where India, Russia and Iran are expected to hold a separate meeting on the sideline of the consultations.
According to Indian media reports, the special envoys for these three countries will focus on shared concerns their respective countries have.
Special Afghan envoys from China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will meet in Moscow, the Kremlin confirmed earlier this month.
