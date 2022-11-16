Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2022)

Hosting representatives of several regional countries for talks on Afghanistan, Moscow on Wednesday called for a “comprehensive solution” to the economic crisis in the country.

“We have to provide a comprehensive solution to the Afghan economic issue. In our opinion, the main responsibility for this rests with the collective West, those who drove the country for 20 years to the current deplorable state as well as shamelessly continue economically suffocating the country by holding the frozen national assets of Afghanistan,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, said at the Moscow format meeting.

“The steps proposed by the West to alleviate the situation such as establishing the trust fund or printing banknotes are for demonstration purposes only. They seek first to get rid of responsibility, and on the other hand to maintain control leverages on the emerging governance system in the country. We again urge the United States and their allies to unconditionally unlock national financial assets of Afghanistan,” Kabulov said.

Kabulov said that Russia, in bilateral interaction, with the current authorities in Afghanistan, attaches priority to the development of political, economic ties and contributing to the intra-Afghan settlement.

China’s envoy said that the past year was a year of failures for the United States.

“For the United States, the past year has been a year of repeated failures and yet more evil actions. The current movement symbolizes the complete failure of the US strategy on Afghanistan, the complete failure of Western democracy on a country and the complete failure of hegemonism. Instead of taking primary responsibility in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, the United States, in turn, shamelessly seized the $7 billion assets of Afghan central bank, and suspended all the development aid,” China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative, said that Iran opposes the return of US to Afghanistan, adding regional countries should play their role in addressing the current situation in Afghanistan.

He also called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s envoy said that “the interim government of Afghanistan has not made the kind of progress that the international community would ideally expect.”

“The international community has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to promote greater political inclusivity. Unfortunately, there is little to show on this count. Despite assurances by the Afghan interim government, the rights of women and girls also appear to have regressed, not progressed. The footprint of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has yet to fully eradicate,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan.