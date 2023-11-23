Latest News
UN agency urges Pakistan to halt expelling Afghans during winter
The U.N. refugee agency on Wednesday urged Pakistan to halt deportation of undocumented Afghan refugees during the harsh winter season, as police continued to search homes and expel Afghanis who had not already left, Reuters reported.
Islamabad last month announced it would expel over a million undocumented refugees, mostly Afghans, amid a row with Kabul over charges that it harbours anti-Pakistan militants.
According to Reuters over 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct. 1.
“UNHCR is calling upon the government of Pakistan to halt these mass numbers of returns during this harsh season of winter because the cold in Afghanistan is really deadly and it can take lives,” the agency’s regional spokesman, Babar Baloch, told Reuters TV in an interview.
“We’re talking about desperate women, children and men being on the move, leaving Pakistan in droves,” he said.
The agency has said the Afghans’ return should be voluntary and that Pakistan should identify vulnerable individuals who need international protection.
Pakistan is home to over 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of whom are undocumented. Many came after the Islamic Emirate retook Afghanistan in 2021, and a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion, read the report.
Pakistani police have been searching door to door in refugees settlements for those who have not left voluntarily, beginning with the port city of Karachi, where hundreds of thousands of Afghans live. Anyone remaining may be forcefully expelled.
Thousands of Afghans have gone underground in Pakistan to avoid deportation, fearing for their lives if they return to IEA-ruled Afghanistan following the hasty and chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led western forces in 2021, Reuters reported.
Islamabad has thus far not entertained calls by international organizations and refugee agencies to reconsider its deportation plans.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has admitted a petition filed by rights activists seeking to halt the deportation, which is yet to be taken up for a hearing, a court order issued on Wednesday said.
Islamabad plans to expel 1 million illegal migrants by January
Balochistan’s caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai said phase two of Islamabad’s crackdown on illegal foreigners has started and the aim is to expel at least one million undocumented migrants by January.
So far, almost 350,000 illegal migrants, mostly Afghans, have left Pakistan, either voluntarily or forcibly since the government’s announcement in early October.
Addressing the media early Thursday, in Quetta, Achakzai said all government agencies were involved in the crackdown.
“Those under any delusion that they will dodge crackdown live in fool’s paradise,” he added.
He said however, the process of repatriation of Afghan nationals through Chaman border crossing had slowed down in the past few days. No reasons for this were given.
Putin meets Tajik counterpart, discuss Afghanistan
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday where the two leaders discussed various issues including Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin and Rahmon discussed Afghanistan in the context of regional security.
Rahmon meanwhile stated that “a component linked with ensuring security in the region is very important and we will certainly talk about it, primarily in the context of Afghanistan, especially on the eve of the CSTO meeting in Minsk.”
He pointed out that Putin was aware about “everything happening in this area.”
“So, this part will be very important. We are also working thoroughly in other international associations. We are always in contact with each other and are coordinating our positions,” he said.
IEA Supreme Leader leads Council of Ministers meeting for the first time
Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Wednesday the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada led a Council of Ministers meeting for the first time this week.
“Your responsibilities are very heavy and in the case of good service, they are the source of success in this world and the hereafter,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.
He added that the current Islamic system was created as a result of the unprecedented sacrifices of the Afghan mujahid people, “thus the implementation of Sharia law and service to the people is called the primary duty of the officials. The rights of about 40 million people of Afghanistan are related to each ministry. So, if any official is negligent, the rights of 40 million people will be lost.”
Akhundzada said the IEA must value and serve its people, because the people have been very loyal to the IEA.
“Be careful not to be disloyal, look at the whole nation, because you are not the officials of a district or a province; rather, you are responsible for the whole of Afghanistan,” said Akhundzada.
He went on to say that the IEA should try to leave behind good principles, good laws and good morals for the next generation.
He added, officials must try to call people to religion and Islamic principles through encouragement, persuasion and good morals instead of force.
He advised them to learn from the actions of people in the past. “The habits of the scholarly and Jihadi period should not be forgotten or left behind. Don’t be happy if the responsibility is given to you, and don’t be sad if it is taken away from you,” Akhundzada added.
After Akhundzada’s speech, the deputy minister of economy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the acting minister of commerce and industry Nooruddin Azizi gave reports on their recent trips to Iran and Pakistan respectively, and discussed the selection of different routes for the country’s exports, imports, and transit.
Also, the necessary plans were made in connection with the preparation and timely delivery of food and fuel for the coming winter.
Later, the President of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Hidayatullah Badri, presented information about the preservation of the value of the afghani (currency) and related topics, and on the strengthening of the monetary policy of the Islamic Emirate. Necessary decisions were taken regarding better transparency.
The commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi, reported on the issue of migrants, and on returning refugees. Hanafi detailed the measures, which were directed by the supreme leader, in place to assist these refugees.
Officials also discussed the current situation in the country, and political activities regarding the development of relations with neighboring and other countries. Solutions to existing problems were sought and the need for constructive policies came under the spotlight.
Necessary decisions were taken regarding the improvement of academic capacity in various (religious and modern) areas of education and that of problems faced by teachers and students.
