Putin meets Tajik counterpart, discuss Afghanistan
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday where the two leaders discussed various issues including Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin and Rahmon discussed Afghanistan in the context of regional security.
Rahmon meanwhile stated that “a component linked with ensuring security in the region is very important and we will certainly talk about it, primarily in the context of Afghanistan, especially on the eve of the CSTO meeting in Minsk.”
He pointed out that Putin was aware about “everything happening in this area.”
“So, this part will be very important. We are also working thoroughly in other international associations. We are always in contact with each other and are coordinating our positions,” he said.
IEA Supreme Leader leads Council of Ministers meeting for the first time
Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Wednesday the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada led a Council of Ministers meeting for the first time this week.
“Your responsibilities are very heavy and in the case of good service, they are the source of success in this world and the hereafter,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.
He added that the current Islamic system was created as a result of the unprecedented sacrifices of the Afghan mujahid people, “thus the implementation of Sharia law and service to the people is called the primary duty of the officials. The rights of about 40 million people of Afghanistan are related to each ministry. So, if any official is negligent, the rights of 40 million people will be lost.”
Akhundzada said the IEA must value and serve its people, because the people have been very loyal to the IEA.
“Be careful not to be disloyal, look at the whole nation, because you are not the officials of a district or a province; rather, you are responsible for the whole of Afghanistan,” said Akhundzada.
He went on to say that the IEA should try to leave behind good principles, good laws and good morals for the next generation.
He added, officials must try to call people to religion and Islamic principles through encouragement, persuasion and good morals instead of force.
He advised them to learn from the actions of people in the past. “The habits of the scholarly and Jihadi period should not be forgotten or left behind. Don’t be happy if the responsibility is given to you, and don’t be sad if it is taken away from you,” Akhundzada added.
After Akhundzada’s speech, the deputy minister of economy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the acting minister of commerce and industry Nooruddin Azizi gave reports on their recent trips to Iran and Pakistan respectively, and discussed the selection of different routes for the country’s exports, imports, and transit.
Also, the necessary plans were made in connection with the preparation and timely delivery of food and fuel for the coming winter.
Later, the President of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Hidayatullah Badri, presented information about the preservation of the value of the afghani (currency) and related topics, and on the strengthening of the monetary policy of the Islamic Emirate. Necessary decisions were taken regarding better transparency.
The commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi, reported on the issue of migrants, and on returning refugees. Hanafi detailed the measures, which were directed by the supreme leader, in place to assist these refugees.
Officials also discussed the current situation in the country, and political activities regarding the development of relations with neighboring and other countries. Solutions to existing problems were sought and the need for constructive policies came under the spotlight.
Necessary decisions were taken regarding the improvement of academic capacity in various (religious and modern) areas of education and that of problems faced by teachers and students.
Washington ‘working closely’ with Islamabad over Afghans waiting for US visas
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday Washington is in close and constant communication with Islamabad over the 25,000 Afghans in Pakistan who are waiting for their US visas.
“So we are in close and constant communication with the Government of Pakistan on the safety of individuals in the U.S. pipeline. It is our desire to work in good faith with the Government of Pakistan to address any concerns that it may have.
“Our key concern is the safety of the vulnerable and at-risk individuals. We believe it is in both our countries’ interest to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers. And we join all of our partners in urging all countries, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, and strongly encourage all of Afghanistan’s neighbors to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection, and coordinate with international humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance,” he said.
Meanwhile the International Organization for Migration (IOM), together with humanitarian partners, are delivering a range of critical aid at border crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan in response to the hundreds of thousands of forcibly returned Afghans.
According to IOM, nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in the past two months primarily through the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings.
IOM noted that the number of border crossings has dramatically increased from 200 daily to 17,000 since Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan set a November 1 deadline for the “voluntary return” of all undocumented Afghans in Pakistan to their country of origin.
Critical aid including shelter, water, sanitation, essential household items, healthcare, protection and nutrition services, as well as cash to cover basic needs, transportation and food is being provided by the IOM-led border consortium.
IEA responds to UN report, says Afghanistan should not be viewed as an ‘ungoverned space’
The Islamic Emirate said Tuesday that Afghanistan should not be viewed as a political vacuum nor as an “ungoverned space” by the international community as the country has a “strong central government that is perfectly capable of managing its internal affairs”.
This was stated in a document, titled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s view on assessment by UN Special Coordinator. The document seen by Ariana News, was in response to the UN Special Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioglu’s report to the UN last week.
Sinirlioglu gave three recommendations regarding Afghanistan – continuing UN-convened special envoys’ meetings; appointing a UN special envoy to address Afghanistan’s issues and draw up a roadmap for the country’s future; and forming an international contact group.
In response to this report, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in the document that the “establishment of parallel mechanisms by the United Nations such as a Special Envoy are unacceptable.”
The IEA said the country possesses a strong government capable of discharging the country’s national and international obligations. “This government is obligated to take into consideration the religious values and national interests of the country during all engagements, and will not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs,” read the document.
The IEA said however that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the UN Security Council’s continued interest in engagement with Afghanistan and any attempts at improving dialogue and engagement “are most welcome”.
In response the claims by the UN special envoy on women’s rights abuses, the IEA said: “The end of armed conflict, implementation of a general amnesty, and decrees by our leader protecting the fundamental rights of women, including the right to inheritance, consensual marriage, and free and unfettered access to justice have enabled Afghan women to secure some of their most basic rights and seek enforcement through government institutions.”
The IEA stated that hundreds of thousands of women continue to work in the public sector, specifically in education, health, security and other ministries. “Approximately 23.4% of all civil servants are women,” the document read.
The IEA also stated that a major initiative to promote women entrepreneurs has been launched; that it has rounded up thousands of street beggars – majority of which were women. These women now receive a regular stipend.
According to the document, the IEA’s strong central government, which extends to all corners of the country, has unified Afghanistan politically and socially.
“In a short period of time, the government has established a large and well-trained security force that has effectively provided security and combated Daesh,” read the document.
Following decades of conflict, the newfound security in the country has enabled the neighboring and regional states to “expand economic ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is beginning to be utilized as an indispensable node in regional connectivity,” read the document adding that a complete ban on the cultivation, use and dealing of drugs has been effective.
The IEA however blasted the international community for its “malicious and illegal sanctions. Noting other achievements made, the IEA stated “the government’s sound economic policies have helped Afghanistan stave off economic pressures. Inflation today is virtually in the negative and the country’s currency is outperforming most world currencies.”
On the issue of an inclusive government, the IEA said: “The Afghan government will continue to strive to broaden the makeup of governance to the greatest extent possible.
“Any attempts to bring back failed figures from the past or form a shares-based government is in stark conflict with the historical sacrifices of Afghans in pursuit of their independence. It is also worth noting that along with a range of other issues, the definition of inclusiveness varies
profoundly between Afghans and some foreigners.
“One reason for approval of the Emirate among the Afghans is that it freed them from the clutches of the former corrupt and oppressive rulers, and
eliminated warlordism from the country,” the document read.
On Sinirlioglu’s recommendations, the IEA stated it “welcomes recommendations of the assessment that supports the strengthening of national economy of Afghanistan, opens the pathway to the recognition of the current government and encourages regional connectivity and transit via Afghanistan.”
The IEA went on to state that Afghanistan currently has a strong central government that represents the unique diversity of Afghans and that the country should not be viewed as a conflict zone. They once again reiterated that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.
However, the IEA stated that it hopes precedence is given to issues “of greater importance such as resolving sanctions, asset freezes and banking restrictions, and nurturing engagement based on mutual respect and interests is given precedence over attempts to revive problems and disputes that have already been settled.”
The IEA also stated it reiterates “that efforts of grudge-motivated pressures should not be exerted on the government of Afghanistan which may prove detrimental to the current balanced policy of the Islamic Emirate.”
