Putin meets Tajik counterpart, discuss Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2023)

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Wednesday the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada led a Council of Ministers meeting for the first time this week.

“Your responsibilities are very heavy and in the case of good service, they are the source of success in this world and the hereafter,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.

He added that the current Islamic system was created as a result of the unprecedented sacrifices of the Afghan mujahid people, “thus the implementation of Sharia law and service to the people is called the primary duty of the officials. The rights of about 40 million people of Afghanistan are related to each ministry. So, if any official is negligent, the rights of 40 million people will be lost.”

Akhundzada said the IEA must value and serve its people, because the people have been very loyal to the IEA.

“Be careful not to be disloyal, look at the whole nation, because you are not the officials of a district or a province; rather, you are responsible for the whole of Afghanistan,” said Akhundzada.

He went on to say that the IEA should try to leave behind good principles, good laws and good morals for the next generation.

He added, officials must try to call people to religion and Islamic principles through encouragement, persuasion and good morals instead of force.

He advised them to learn from the actions of people in the past. “The habits of the scholarly and Jihadi period should not be forgotten or left behind. Don’t be happy if the responsibility is given to you, and don’t be sad if it is taken away from you,” Akhundzada added.

After Akhundzada’s speech, the deputy minister of economy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the acting minister of commerce and industry Nooruddin Azizi gave reports on their recent trips to Iran and Pakistan respectively, and discussed the selection of different routes for the country’s exports, imports, and transit.

Also, the necessary plans were made in connection with the preparation and timely delivery of food and fuel for the coming winter.

Later, the President of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Hidayatullah Badri, presented information about the preservation of the value of the afghani (currency) and related topics, and on the strengthening of the monetary policy of the Islamic Emirate. Necessary decisions were taken regarding better transparency.

The commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi, reported on the issue of migrants, and on returning refugees. Hanafi detailed the measures, which were directed by the supreme leader, in place to assist these refugees.

Officials also discussed the current situation in the country, and political activities regarding the development of relations with neighboring and other countries. Solutions to existing problems were sought and the need for constructive policies came under the spotlight.

Necessary decisions were taken regarding the improvement of academic capacity in various (religious and modern) areas of education and that of problems faced by teachers and students.