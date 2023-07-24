Latest News
UN agri program needs $252 million to help eight million Afghans this year
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has announced that it needs more than $252 million dollars to help eight million people in Afghanistan in 2023.
The organization said on Sunday that two out of five Afghans face a high level of acute food insecurity and that climatic, political and economic shocks continue in Afghanistan.
According to the organization’s humanitarian response plan, published on its website, 80% of families in Afghanistan depend on agriculture for food and their daily income.
However, a severe and widespread drought, in addition to a very harsh winter, has affected the farmers. The United Nations has also mentioned that farmers have been “under the influence of the increase in the costs of the institutions”.
The organization did not explain more about the “increase in the expenses of the institutions”, but the Islamic Emirate has reported on the “successful collection” of taxes throughout Afghanistan.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations mainly focuses on supporting farmers and strengthening agriculture in Afghanistan.
United Nations food aid in Afghanistan is mainly provided to the needy through the World Food Program.
According to UN estimates, more than 28 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian aid this year, including 15 million people who need food aid.
Latest News
Death toll in Afghanistan’s flash floods climbs to 38
The State Ministry for Disaster Management says the death toll in the recent flash floods across central and eastern parts of the country has increased to 38.
In addition, 57 people have been injured in the floods and at least two people are still missing.
According to the ministry, floods affected residents of eight provinces. Officials also said the casualty toll could rise.
More than 900 houses were either partially or completely destroyed in the floods, said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry.
According to reports, Maidan Wardak was hit the hardest by the floods. the recent floods have caused most of the casualties and damages to the residents of Maidan Wardak province. Other provinces also affected were Kabul, Khost, Paktia, Kunar, Nuristan, Ghazni, and Nangarhar.
Many of the affected families meanwhile say they have not received any assistance so far from the government.
In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate has pointed out that they will use all available facilities to deal with victims’ problems.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 central and eastern provinces on Monday and Tuesday.
The affected provinces are Bamiyan, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Parwan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kapisa, and Zabul. The weather service estimates as much as 40 mm of rain can be expected in some areas.
Latest News
Afghan girls’ education focus of Karzai and EU envoy’s meeting
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with the European Union’s envoy in Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, to discuss the critical issue of education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls.
Karzai made a plea for comprehensive support from the EU diplomat for the advancement of education in the country.
Girls in Afghanistan are currently barred from getting an education above Grade 6.
Throughout his tenure as president and subsequently, Karzai has steadfastly championed the cause of girls’ education.
Karzai also met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and her delegation. They discussed the importance of education and called for the reopening of academic institutions for women.
Latest News
At least 31 killed, 74 injured and 41 missing in Afghanistan floods
The State Ministry for Disaster Management says at least 31 people have died, 74 have been injured and 41 others are missing due to flash floods in various parts of the country.
This comes amid an ongoing weather warning of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 provinces in the country.
According to the ministry, more than 604 residential houses and hundreds of acres of land were damaged or destroyed and 250 livestock died as a result of the floods.
“Thirty-one were martyred, 41 disappeared and 74 others have been injured,” said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry adding that “604 residential houses were completely or partially destroyed and 250 livestock also died.”
Rahimi said that the most of the casualties in the last three days were in Maidan Wardak province. However, of the 31 who died, 25 were in Maidan Wardak province. These included women and children.
“There is a lot of destruction, there are many casualties, 30 to 35 people are dead, the floods have taken away many cars and destroyed many houses,” said a Maidan Wardak resident.
The floods also impacted Paghman district of Kabul province, leaving huge financial losses to the people of the area.
Based on disaster management statistics, 214 people have died and 320 people have been injured due to floods in the country over the past four months.
According to the ministry, following these natural disasters, since the beginning of this solar year (March 21), 3,115 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 41,000 acres of agricultural land has been badly damaged, while 3,800 livestock have been lost.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 central and eastern provinces in the country over the next two days.
The affected provinces are Bamiyan, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Parwan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kapisa, and Zabul. The weather service estimates as much as 40 mm of rain can be expected in some areas. The warning is valid for July 24 and 25.
Death toll in Afghanistan’s flash floods climbs to 38
UN agri program needs $252 million to help eight million Afghans this year
Syrian and Jordanian army and intelligence chiefs meet over drug war along border
Russia blames Ukraine for ‘terrorist’ drone attack on Moscow
Afghan girls’ education focus of Karzai and EU envoy’s meeting
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Tahawol: Efforts to allow women to return to work discussed
Saar: Impact on women’s work restrictions on Afghan economy discussed
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan ranks lowest in Henley Passport Index 2023
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Explainer: How El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather
-
Regional5 days ago
11 dead after a wall collapses in Pakistan during monsoon rains
-
Sport5 days ago
Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced
-
World4 days ago
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning plans
-
Regional3 days ago
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors