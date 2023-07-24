UN agri program needs $252 million to help eight million Afghans this year

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2023)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has announced that it needs more than $252 million dollars to help eight million people in Afghanistan in 2023.

The organization said on Sunday that two out of five Afghans face a high level of acute food insecurity and that climatic, political and economic shocks continue in Afghanistan.

According to the organization’s humanitarian response plan, published on its website, 80% of families in Afghanistan depend on agriculture for food and their daily income.

However, a severe and widespread drought, in addition to a very harsh winter, has affected the farmers. The United Nations has also mentioned that farmers have been “under the influence of the increase in the costs of the institutions”.

The organization did not explain more about the “increase in the expenses of the institutions”, but the Islamic Emirate has reported on the “successful collection” of taxes throughout Afghanistan.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations mainly focuses on supporting farmers and strengthening agriculture in Afghanistan.

United Nations food aid in Afghanistan is mainly provided to the needy through the World Food Program.

According to UN estimates, more than 28 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian aid this year, including 15 million people who need food aid.