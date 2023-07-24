Latest News
Afghan girls’ education focus of Karzai and EU envoy’s meeting
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with the European Union’s envoy in Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, to discuss the critical issue of education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls.
Karzai made a plea for comprehensive support from the EU diplomat for the advancement of education in the country.
Girls in Afghanistan are currently barred from getting an education above Grade 6.
Throughout his tenure as president and subsequently, Karzai has steadfastly championed the cause of girls’ education.
Karzai also met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and her delegation. They discussed the importance of education and called for the reopening of academic institutions for women.
At least 31 killed, 74 injured and 41 missing in Afghanistan floods
The State Ministry for Disaster Management says at least 31 people have died, 74 have been injured and 41 others are missing due to flash floods in various parts of the country.
This comes amid an ongoing weather warning of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 provinces in the country.
According to the ministry, more than 604 residential houses and hundreds of acres of land were damaged or destroyed and 250 livestock died as a result of the floods.
“Thirty-one were martyred, 41 disappeared and 74 others have been injured,” said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry adding that “604 residential houses were completely or partially destroyed and 250 livestock also died.”
Rahimi said that the most of the casualties in the last three days were in Maidan Wardak province. However, of the 31 who died, 25 were in Maidan Wardak province. These included women and children.
“There is a lot of destruction, there are many casualties, 30 to 35 people are dead, the floods have taken away many cars and destroyed many houses,” said a Maidan Wardak resident.
The floods also impacted Paghman district of Kabul province, leaving huge financial losses to the people of the area.
Based on disaster management statistics, 214 people have died and 320 people have been injured due to floods in the country over the past four months.
According to the ministry, following these natural disasters, since the beginning of this solar year (March 21), 3,115 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 41,000 acres of agricultural land has been badly damaged, while 3,800 livestock have been lost.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 central and eastern provinces in the country over the next two days.
The affected provinces are Bamiyan, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Parwan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kapisa, and Zabul. The weather service estimates as much as 40 mm of rain can be expected in some areas. The warning is valid for July 24 and 25.
Plans being worked on to allow women to return to work: IEA
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari says a plan is being drawn up for women to return to work and that the current restrictions on women in the workplace are not necessarily permanent.
Speaking on Sunday in Kabul at an IEA government accountability program to the nation, Nazari said: “Fourteen thousand women work in the health sector,… there are women at the airport, there are women in banks,” said Nazari.
“But there is an effort to pay attention to a procedure that is acceptable to the Islamic Emirate system and that both the demands of our people are taken into consideration and that we can enter into a serious interaction with the international community based on Islamic values and our national interests,” he added.
In addition, Nazari emphasized that as part of the Islamic Emirate’s policy, efforts are being made to use the country’s internal capacities for economic growth and development and to rely less on foreign aid.
“We want to use the domestic and indigenous capacities of the country; we want to get help from the potential that Afghanistan has within itself,” Nazari said.
According to officials from the ministry, they have put in place a system for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and going forward, organizations will not be allowed free reign over their projects but will have to abide by requirements set out by the IEA.
The ministry meanwhile stressed that in the past year, the IEA’s efforts focused mainly on preventing an economic collapse but that this year, greater efforts are being made to increase economic growth and development.
Kabir says IEA will never compromise on Islamic principles
The political deputy prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said on Saturday at Kabul University during a religious and scientific seminar, that the Islamic Emirate is not willing to ever compromise on Islamic principles.
In his speech, Kabir said the Islamic Emirate seeks positive interaction with the world and good relations in an atmosphere of mutual respect. He added that the IEA “is never willing to compromise on Islamic principles and will not violate Islamic norms for the sake of the happiness of others.”
Kabir said that Islam in Afghanistan came as a result of many sacrifices and it will be protected with sacrifices. He added that the people of the country, university professors, students and scholars contributed to the jihad and sacrifices of the past twenty years, and the Islamic Emirate considers them partners in the jihad and the Islamic system.
He also said: “Protecting and strengthening the Islamic system is everyone’s joint duty and responsibility.”
The political deputy prime minister said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is trying to develop and strengthen all religious and modern sciences, considers all sciences necessary and looks at them with the same eye, but in these two decades, religion has not been a priority and that the gap in religious sciences is huge. He told the participants at the seminar: “It has been proven that those who had religious and contemporary education were able to serve the religion and the country well.”
He said the IEA wants doctors and engineers who, in addition to expertise, also have the basic and essential understanding of Islam.
Kabir said: “They should make their students understand that we are working to make Afghanistan shine in the political and economic fields along with the consolidation and strengthening of the Islamic system.”
Kabir added that the Islamic Emirate implements Islam in its true sense and does not tolerate any compromise, that is why it considers the education of Islamic culture and understanding to be an important necessity.
