Tiny Persian Gulf oil hub at centre of high-stakes military calculations

A small but strategically critical island in the Persian Gulf has emerged as a potential flashpoint in escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with analysts warning that any attempt to seize it could have far-reaching economic and military consequences.

Kharg Island, which accounts for the vast majority of Iran’s oil exports, has reportedly been discussed within US policy circles as a possible target. The island, located about 26 km Iran’s coast near the Strait of Hormuz, plays a central role in the country’s energy trade and government revenue, Reuters reported.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of US troops to the Middle East, while leaving open the possibility of a ground operation. In recent remarks, he suggested that control of Iran’s oil infrastructure could form part of Washington’s strategy, even as diplomatic efforts are publicly emphasised.

Military analysts say that while US forces could potentially capture the island quickly, holding it would be significantly more difficult and could prolong the conflict.

Former US Central Command chief Joseph Votel noted that although a relatively small force might secure the island initially, sustaining operations would require extensive logistical support and expose troops to considerable risk.

Iran has reportedly reinforced defences on Kharg Island, deploying additional air defence systems and laying mines in surrounding waters. Officials in Tehran have also issued strong warnings, with senior figures threatening severe retaliation if US ground forces attempt to land.

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said recently Iran was prepared for such a scenario, accusing the US of signalling negotiations publicly while preparing for military escalation behind the scenes.

Regional allies have also expressed concern, cautioning that any ground invasion could trigger wider retaliation across the Gulf, potentially targeting energy infrastructure and civilian sites.

Despite speculation, the White House has maintained that no decision has been taken to deploy ground troops, stressing that all options remain under consideration.

Experts say however that seizing Kharg Island could effectively cut off Iran’s primary source of income, dealing a severe blow to its economy. However, they warn that such a move could also destabilise global energy markets and escalate the conflict further.

The situation is compounded by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping traffic has slowed significantly amid rising tensions. Analysts caution that prolonged disruption could have serious implications for global supply chains and oil prices.

While some policymakers view control of the island as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations, others argue it could entrench a prolonged standoff, with Iran retaining control over production while the US controls export routes.

Energy and foreign policy experts warn that any attempt to seize the island would likely send shockwaves through global markets and risk drawing the region into a broader and more sustained conflict.