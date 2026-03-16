IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Afghans and Muslims worldwide, calling for unity, charity, and continued support for the country’s Islamic system.

In a message released to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Akhundzada congratulated the “Mujahid and devout people of Afghanistan” and prayed that God would accept the fasting, prayers and other acts of worship performed during the month.

He urged Muslims to use the occasion of Eid to strengthen compassion and social solidarity, stressing the importance of Zakat-ul-Fitr and encouraging wealthy individuals to assist widows, orphans and poor families so they can also celebrate the holiday.

“On this blessed day Muslims should remove hatred and resentment from their hearts, forgive one another and exchange Eid greetings,” the statement said.

Emphasis on unity and security

Akhundzada said Afghanistan currently enjoys improved security compared with past decades of conflict and credited the sacrifices of IEA fighters for what he described as stability under the Islamic Emirate.

He called on Afghans to support the country’s security forces and maintain unity, warning against ethnic, linguistic or regional divisions.

“The honor and dignity of Muslims depend on unity and brotherhood,” he said, adding that Afghans should remain vigilant against what he described as “plots of enemies.”

Support for Islamic governance

In his message, the IEA leader urged officials and citizens to cooperate with government institutions, including the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which he said is working to prevent corruption and strengthen Islamic values in society.

He also called on religious scholars to play a greater role in guiding young people and promoting religious education across the country, including through mosques and community gatherings.

Akhundzada encouraged authorities to pursue development alongside religious governance, noting that construction, land cultivation and public services are responsibilities of the Islamic system.

International relations

The supreme leader said Afghanistan seeks positive relations with the Islamic world and constructive engagement with other countries based on Islamic principles, while urging foreign governments to respect Afghan beliefs and refrain from interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

He also expressed solidarity with Muslims facing hardship around the world and condemned violations of their rights.

The message concluded with Eid greetings to Muslims globally and prayers for unity, peace and prosperity for the Muslim community.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims worldwide.