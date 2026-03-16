AWCC distributes iftar meals to hundreds in Herat

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) distributed iftar meals to hundreds of people in Herat province, including those in need, persons with disabilities, and service staff from several government departments.

The initiative was organized to support needy and vulnerable families during the holy month of Ramadan.

Company officials said around 500 food packages were prepared for fasting individuals, benefiting people introduced by the Herat Municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.

Wahid Ahmad Nouri, Afghan Wireless representative in Herat, said: “We prepared 500 food packages for 500 people. These individuals were introduced by the sanitation department of the municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.”

Some participants, particularly persons with disabilities, called on charitable organizations and private companies to expand their support for vulnerable groups during Ramadan.

They noted that many people with disabilities are unable to work and therefore rely heavily on assistance from charities and benefactors.

Mohammad Naser Walizadeh, a resident of Herat, said: “We ask all companies to support the disabled community—one of the most vulnerable groups in society—within their means, just as AWCC has done.”

Meanwhile, disability rights advocates say economic hardships affect persons with disabilities more severely under the current conditions and stress the need for broader support.

Sultan Ahmad Saber, a disability rights advocate in Herat, said: “Credible international organizations have warned of potential food shortages affecting millions of people, and naturally these economic difficulties are even greater for persons with disabilities.”

AWCC organizes iftar programs with different segments of society each year in addition to distributing food packages to needy families. This year, hundreds of people attended the company’s iftar event in Herat.