Mujahid: Sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials violate human rights and should be lifted

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has criticized the United Nations Security Council for updating its sanctions list, saying the continued measures against Afghan officials violate human rights and should be lifted.

Mujahid said sanctions imposed on officials of the Islamic Emirate over the years have failed to produce results and their renewal reflects a continuation of an ineffective policy.

“Imposing sanctions deprives individuals of their rights and has been done without cause,” Mujahid said. “These sanctions have produced no results over the years and have not been a successful experience. Renewing the list again is simply repeating the same failed policy.”

He added that placing senior officials on sanctions lists restricts their ability to travel and engage internationally, which he said ultimately harms the country and its people.

“This is a violation of the rights of individuals and of the nation,” Mujahid said. “When senior figures are on the sanctions list, their travel is naturally restricted, which directly affects society. These sanctions should be lifted because they are unjustified and have brought no benefit.”

The UN Security Council 1988 Sanctions Committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1988 (2011), recently amended entries for 22 individuals on its sanctions list. Those listed are subject to asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2816, adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Among the officials included on the list are Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister; Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy Prime Minister; Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, Interior Minister; Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation; Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development; and Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy.

Individuals included on the list may travel to UN member states only with prior approval from the Security Council sanctions committee.