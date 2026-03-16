UN Security Council extends UNAMA mandate for three months after US review call

The United Nations Security Council has approved a three-month extension of the mandate for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), shortening the mission’s usual renewal period following a call by the United States for a review of international engagement in the country.

The council voted on Monday to continue the mission’s mandate temporarily, allowing time for further discussions among members on the future role of the UN in Afghanistan.

UNAMA was established in 2002 after US-led forces removed the Islamic Emirate from power. Its mandate has typically been renewed annually, although a six-month extension was granted in 2021 following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power to assess possible adjustments to the mission.

China, which is responsible for drafting UN resolutions on Afghanistan, said the shorter extension was agreed to accommodate requests from some council members to review and potentially adjust UNAMA’s mandate before a longer renewal is considered.

The United States had called for the review last week.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz noted that UNAMA has the largest budget of any UN special political mission and said the Security Council must carefully assess the funds allocated to it.

Waltz also criticized the IEA for obstructing the mission’s work, detaining American citizens, and maintaining strict restrictions on women’s rights.

According to diplomatic sources, China initially proposed a one-year extension supported by most council members, but Washington insisted on a three-month “technical rollover” to allow time for further evaluation.

Meanwhile, the UN has warned that Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Acting UNAMA head Georgette Gagnon recently told the council that humanitarian needs remain urgent and have worsened due to declining international funding.

Humanitarian agencies aim to assist about 17.5 million Afghans in 2026 through a $1.71 billion aid appeal, but the plan is currently only around 10 percent funded.

The UN World Food Programme estimates that more than 17 million people in Afghanistan — roughly one-third of the population — are experiencing acute food shortages, including 4.7 million facing emergency levels of hunger.

The United States, which has reduced global aid spending during President Donald Trump’s second term, has maintained sanctions on the IEA and continues to block the release of approximately $4 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in a Swiss-based trust fund.