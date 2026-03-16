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UN Security Council extends UNAMA mandate for three months after US review call
The United Nations Security Council has approved a three-month extension of the mandate for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), shortening the mission’s usual renewal period following a call by the United States for a review of international engagement in the country.
The council voted on Monday to continue the mission’s mandate temporarily, allowing time for further discussions among members on the future role of the UN in Afghanistan.
UNAMA was established in 2002 after US-led forces removed the Islamic Emirate from power. Its mandate has typically been renewed annually, although a six-month extension was granted in 2021 following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power to assess possible adjustments to the mission.
China, which is responsible for drafting UN resolutions on Afghanistan, said the shorter extension was agreed to accommodate requests from some council members to review and potentially adjust UNAMA’s mandate before a longer renewal is considered.
The United States had called for the review last week.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz noted that UNAMA has the largest budget of any UN special political mission and said the Security Council must carefully assess the funds allocated to it.
Waltz also criticized the IEA for obstructing the mission’s work, detaining American citizens, and maintaining strict restrictions on women’s rights.
According to diplomatic sources, China initially proposed a one-year extension supported by most council members, but Washington insisted on a three-month “technical rollover” to allow time for further evaluation.
Meanwhile, the UN has warned that Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
Acting UNAMA head Georgette Gagnon recently told the council that humanitarian needs remain urgent and have worsened due to declining international funding.
Humanitarian agencies aim to assist about 17.5 million Afghans in 2026 through a $1.71 billion aid appeal, but the plan is currently only around 10 percent funded.
The UN World Food Programme estimates that more than 17 million people in Afghanistan — roughly one-third of the population — are experiencing acute food shortages, including 4.7 million facing emergency levels of hunger.
The United States, which has reduced global aid spending during President Donald Trump’s second term, has maintained sanctions on the IEA and continues to block the release of approximately $4 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in a Swiss-based trust fund.
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IEA condemns alleged airstrike by Pakistan on drug treatment hospital in Kabul
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabihullah Mujahid, has strongly condemned what he described as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty following an alleged airstrike that targeted a drug treatment hospital in Kabul.
In a statement, Mujahid said the facility, where patients were undergoing treatment for drug addiction, was struck, resulting in several casualties among those receiving medical care.
“Pakistan’s military regime has once again violated our country’s airspace and targeted a drug treatment hospital in Kabul, causing a number of patients under treatment to be martyred and wounded,” Mujahid said.
He described the incident as a serious breach of humanitarian principles and international norms.
“We strongly condemn this crime in the harshest terms and consider it an act that goes against all human and moral standards,” the statement added.
Mujahid emphasized that targeting a medical facility where vulnerable patients were receiving treatment represents a clear disregard for humanitarian values and internationally recognized rules protecting medical institutions.
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Mujahid: Sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials violate human rights and should be lifted
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has criticized the United Nations Security Council for updating its sanctions list, saying the continued measures against Afghan officials violate human rights and should be lifted.
Mujahid said sanctions imposed on officials of the Islamic Emirate over the years have failed to produce results and their renewal reflects a continuation of an ineffective policy.
“Imposing sanctions deprives individuals of their rights and has been done without cause,” Mujahid said. “These sanctions have produced no results over the years and have not been a successful experience. Renewing the list again is simply repeating the same failed policy.”
He added that placing senior officials on sanctions lists restricts their ability to travel and engage internationally, which he said ultimately harms the country and its people.
“This is a violation of the rights of individuals and of the nation,” Mujahid said. “When senior figures are on the sanctions list, their travel is naturally restricted, which directly affects society. These sanctions should be lifted because they are unjustified and have brought no benefit.”
The UN Security Council 1988 Sanctions Committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1988 (2011), recently amended entries for 22 individuals on its sanctions list. Those listed are subject to asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2816, adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Among the officials included on the list are Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister; Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy Prime Minister; Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, Interior Minister; Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation; Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development; and Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy.
Individuals included on the list may travel to UN member states only with prior approval from the Security Council sanctions committee.
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AWCC distributes iftar meals to hundreds in Herat
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) distributed iftar meals to hundreds of people in Herat province, including those in need, persons with disabilities, and service staff from several government departments.
The initiative was organized to support needy and vulnerable families during the holy month of Ramadan.
Company officials said around 500 food packages were prepared for fasting individuals, benefiting people introduced by the Herat Municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.
Wahid Ahmad Nouri, Afghan Wireless representative in Herat, said: “We prepared 500 food packages for 500 people. These individuals were introduced by the sanitation department of the municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.”
Some participants, particularly persons with disabilities, called on charitable organizations and private companies to expand their support for vulnerable groups during Ramadan.
They noted that many people with disabilities are unable to work and therefore rely heavily on assistance from charities and benefactors.
Mohammad Naser Walizadeh, a resident of Herat, said: “We ask all companies to support the disabled community—one of the most vulnerable groups in society—within their means, just as AWCC has done.”
Meanwhile, disability rights advocates say economic hardships affect persons with disabilities more severely under the current conditions and stress the need for broader support.
Sultan Ahmad Saber, a disability rights advocate in Herat, said: “Credible international organizations have warned of potential food shortages affecting millions of people, and naturally these economic difficulties are even greater for persons with disabilities.”
AWCC organizes iftar programs with different segments of society each year in addition to distributing food packages to needy families. This year, hundreds of people attended the company’s iftar event in Herat.
IEA condemns alleged airstrike by Pakistan on drug treatment hospital in Kabul
UN Security Council extends UNAMA mandate for three months after US review call
Mujahid: Sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials violate human rights and should be lifted
AWCC distributes iftar meals to hundreds in Herat
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: UNSC’s upcoming vote on UNAMA mandate
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