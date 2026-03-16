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WFP delivers emergency aid to families displaced by conflict in Afghanistan
WFP said it will also distribute specialized nutrition products for children as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women to help address rising malnutrition.
The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has launched a large-scale emergency response to assist communities in Afghanistan affected by the recent conflict along the disputed Durand Line with Pakistan, delivering life-saving food aid to thousands of displaced families.
According to the UN agency, more than 20,000 families forced from their homes by the fighting are receiving immediate food assistance. The initial response includes fortified biscuits to meet urgent nutritional needs, followed by two months of food or cash assistance for the most vulnerable households.
WFP said it will also distribute specialized nutrition products for children as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women to help address rising malnutrition.
Despite ongoing security risks, WFP has resumed operations in most border areas and is expanding assistance across eight provinces. The response begins in eastern Afghanistan in Nuristan, Kunar, and Nangarhar, before extending south to Paktia, Khost, and Paktika, and continuing to Zabul and Kandahar along the country’s southern border, WFP noted in a statement.
“This is crisis upon crisis: after enduring shocks like job losses and earthquakes, families already struggling with hunger—many with malnourished mothers and children—now find themselves on the frontlines of conflict,” said John Aylieff, WFP country director in Afghanistan. He warned that further instability could push millions deeper into hunger while increasing pressure across the region.
The humanitarian response is also facing major logistical challenges. WFP says the closure of the Afghanistan–Pakistan crossing since October and the wider conflict in the Middle East have disrupted supply routes and complicated aid delivery.
To keep food assistance moving, the agency is working to activate the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, a trade route linking Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Turkmenistan to Afghanistan. While the corridor provides an alternative supply line, WFP said it involves longer delivery times and significantly higher costs.
Additional pressure on Afghanistan’s markets is coming from a recent ban on food and agricultural exports from Iran, which WFP says is already driving up prices.
If the restrictions continue, shortages of essential goods could emerge first in border regions before spreading nationwide as supplies decline.
Humanitarian officials warn that Afghanistan is now facing three overlapping crises: escalating tensions along the Durand Line, the regional impact of the conflict involving Iran, and a worsening hunger emergency.
WFP estimates that one in three Afghans—around 17.4 million people—currently require urgent food assistance, while 3.7 million children are expected to need treatment for malnutrition in 2026.
The agency says Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe hunger hotspots and is appealing for urgent international support to sustain life-saving operations.
The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, providing emergency food assistance and supporting communities recovering from conflict, disasters, and climate-related shocks.
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Mujahid: Sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials violate human rights and should be lifted
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has criticized the United Nations Security Council for updating its sanctions list, saying the continued measures against Afghan officials violate human rights and should be lifted.
Mujahid said sanctions imposed on officials of the Islamic Emirate over the years have failed to produce results and their renewal reflects a continuation of an ineffective policy.
“Imposing sanctions deprives individuals of their rights and has been done without cause,” Mujahid said. “These sanctions have produced no results over the years and have not been a successful experience. Renewing the list again is simply repeating the same failed policy.”
He added that placing senior officials on sanctions lists restricts their ability to travel and engage internationally, which he said ultimately harms the country and its people.
“This is a violation of the rights of individuals and of the nation,” Mujahid said. “When senior figures are on the sanctions list, their travel is naturally restricted, which directly affects society. These sanctions should be lifted because they are unjustified and have brought no benefit.”
The UN Security Council 1988 Sanctions Committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1988 (2011), recently amended entries for 22 individuals on its sanctions list. Those listed are subject to asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2816, adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Among the officials included on the list are Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister; Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy Prime Minister; Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, Interior Minister; Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation; Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development; and Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy.
Individuals included on the list may travel to UN member states only with prior approval from the Security Council sanctions committee.
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AWCC distributes iftar meals to hundreds in Herat
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) distributed iftar meals to hundreds of people in Herat province, including those in need, persons with disabilities, and service staff from several government departments.
The initiative was organized to support needy and vulnerable families during the holy month of Ramadan.
Company officials said around 500 food packages were prepared for fasting individuals, benefiting people introduced by the Herat Municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.
Wahid Ahmad Nouri, Afghan Wireless representative in Herat, said: “We prepared 500 food packages for 500 people. These individuals were introduced by the sanitation department of the municipality and the Department of Martyrs and Disabled.”
Some participants, particularly persons with disabilities, called on charitable organizations and private companies to expand their support for vulnerable groups during Ramadan.
They noted that many people with disabilities are unable to work and therefore rely heavily on assistance from charities and benefactors.
Mohammad Naser Walizadeh, a resident of Herat, said: “We ask all companies to support the disabled community—one of the most vulnerable groups in society—within their means, just as AWCC has done.”
Meanwhile, disability rights advocates say economic hardships affect persons with disabilities more severely under the current conditions and stress the need for broader support.
Sultan Ahmad Saber, a disability rights advocate in Herat, said: “Credible international organizations have warned of potential food shortages affecting millions of people, and naturally these economic difficulties are even greater for persons with disabilities.”
AWCC organizes iftar programs with different segments of society each year in addition to distributing food packages to needy families. This year, hundreds of people attended the company’s iftar event in Herat.
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IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
He called on Afghans to support the country’s security forces and maintain unity, warning against ethnic, linguistic or regional divisions.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Afghans and Muslims worldwide, calling for unity, charity, and continued support for the country’s Islamic system.
In a message released to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Akhundzada congratulated the “Mujahid and devout people of Afghanistan” and prayed that God would accept the fasting, prayers and other acts of worship performed during the month.
He urged Muslims to use the occasion of Eid to strengthen compassion and social solidarity, stressing the importance of Zakat-ul-Fitr and encouraging wealthy individuals to assist widows, orphans and poor families so they can also celebrate the holiday.
“On this blessed day Muslims should remove hatred and resentment from their hearts, forgive one another and exchange Eid greetings,” the statement said.
Emphasis on unity and security
Akhundzada said Afghanistan currently enjoys improved security compared with past decades of conflict and credited the sacrifices of IEA fighters for what he described as stability under the Islamic Emirate.
He called on Afghans to support the country’s security forces and maintain unity, warning against ethnic, linguistic or regional divisions.
“The honor and dignity of Muslims depend on unity and brotherhood,” he said, adding that Afghans should remain vigilant against what he described as “plots of enemies.”
Support for Islamic governance
In his message, the IEA leader urged officials and citizens to cooperate with government institutions, including the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which he said is working to prevent corruption and strengthen Islamic values in society.
He also called on religious scholars to play a greater role in guiding young people and promoting religious education across the country, including through mosques and community gatherings.
Akhundzada encouraged authorities to pursue development alongside religious governance, noting that construction, land cultivation and public services are responsibilities of the Islamic system.
International relations
The supreme leader said Afghanistan seeks positive relations with the Islamic world and constructive engagement with other countries based on Islamic principles, while urging foreign governments to respect Afghan beliefs and refrain from interfering in the country’s internal affairs.
He also expressed solidarity with Muslims facing hardship around the world and condemned violations of their rights.
The message concluded with Eid greetings to Muslims globally and prayers for unity, peace and prosperity for the Muslim community.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims worldwide.
Mujahid: Sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials violate human rights and should be lifted
AWCC distributes iftar meals to hundreds in Herat
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
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WFP delivers emergency aid to families displaced by conflict in Afghanistan
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IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
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