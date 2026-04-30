Former UN official warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

A former official of the United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is facing one of the most complex and severe humanitarian and protection crises in the world.

Indrika Ratwatte, former deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, said in a recent article that restrictions on women and girls—particularly in education and employment—combined with widespread poverty and economic hardship, have made life increasingly difficult for millions.

He noted that these restrictions have significantly limited access to essential services and reduced the ability of half the population to cope with ongoing challenges, while also complicating humanitarian aid delivery efforts.

Ratwatte added that nearly five million Afghans have returned from neighboring countries over the past two years, placing immense pressure on already strained basic services. Many of the returnees, he said, arrived with limited resources and are in urgent need of assistance.

He also highlighted the impact of recurring natural disasters, including droughts, floods and earthquakes, which have worsened living conditions and destroyed homes and livelihoods.

While humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to millions, Ratwatte stressed that needs remain far greater than available funding.

He called on the international community to sustain its support to help Afghanistan navigate the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate say they are pursuing long-term development and infrastructure programs aimed at improving economic conditions and reducing the country’s challenges over time.