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Former UN official warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
While humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to millions, Ratwatte stressed that needs remain far greater than available funding.
A former official of the United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is facing one of the most complex and severe humanitarian and protection crises in the world.
Indrika Ratwatte, former deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, said in a recent article that restrictions on women and girls—particularly in education and employment—combined with widespread poverty and economic hardship, have made life increasingly difficult for millions.
He noted that these restrictions have significantly limited access to essential services and reduced the ability of half the population to cope with ongoing challenges, while also complicating humanitarian aid delivery efforts.
Ratwatte added that nearly five million Afghans have returned from neighboring countries over the past two years, placing immense pressure on already strained basic services. Many of the returnees, he said, arrived with limited resources and are in urgent need of assistance.
He also highlighted the impact of recurring natural disasters, including droughts, floods and earthquakes, which have worsened living conditions and destroyed homes and livelihoods.
While humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to millions, Ratwatte stressed that needs remain far greater than available funding.
He called on the international community to sustain its support to help Afghanistan navigate the ongoing crisis.
Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate say they are pursuing long-term development and infrastructure programs aimed at improving economic conditions and reducing the country’s challenges over time.
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Austria strikes deportation deal with Uzbekistan, including returns of Afghans
Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a policy shift following the Islamic Emirate takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
Austria will sign an agreement with Uzbekistan next month to facilitate deportations, including the return of Afghan nationals via the Central Asian country, Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The move comes as several European Union member states explore partnerships outside the bloc to manage deportations and establish so-called “return hubs” for failed asylum seekers as part of broader efforts to curb irregular migration.
While EU institutions continue negotiating the legal framework for such arrangements, a group of countries — including Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and Netherlands — announced in March that they would proceed with planning and coordination.
According to a government statement, Austria’s interior and foreign ministers are scheduled to travel to Uzbekistan on 7 May to formally sign the agreement.
Interior Ministry spokesman Markus Haindl said the deal would provide an important transit route for people facing deportation to their countries of origin, “especially Afghanistan.”
Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a policy shift following the Islamic Emirate takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
Vienna has also resumed returns of Syrian nationals after the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024.
The European Union is currently developing broader plans to increase deportations of migrants without legal status in the bloc, including possible returns to Afghanistan, despite warnings from rights groups and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
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Landslide in Badakhshan kills five gold miners
Preliminary findings suggest that unstable soil conditions combined with a lack of safety equipment were the main causes of the deadly incident.
Five people were killed early Tuesday morning after a hillside collapse in the Shahri Buzurg district of Badakhshan, local sources confirmed.
The incident took place in the Pastaw area of Awez village, where the victims were engaged in small-scale gold extraction inside underground tunnels.
Mir Ahmad, Commander of the 4th Border Battalion, Shahr-e-Bozorg District, Badakhshan said the miners were residents of Yaftal district and were working in informal mining activities when the collapse occurred.
Preliminary findings suggest that unstable soil conditions combined with a lack of safety equipment were the main causes of the deadly incident.
International Sports
Iranian officials miss FIFA pre-World Cup meeting after Canada airport dispute
Tasnim reported that Iranian officials objected to what they called the “unacceptable behaviour” of immigration staff, adding that the dispute involved comments regarding Iran’s armed forces.
A delegation from the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran is expected to miss a key pre-World Cup FIFA gathering in Vancouver after turning back at Toronto Pearson International Airport, citing what Iranian media described as poor treatment by Canadian immigration officials.
According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the delegation included federation president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeni and deputy secretary general Hamed Momeni. The group had travelled with valid visas to attend the FIFA Congress in Vancouver but returned to Turkey on the next available flight.
Tasnim reported that Iranian officials objected to what they called the “unacceptable behaviour” of immigration staff, adding that the dispute involved comments regarding Iran’s armed forces.
The Canada government said it could not comment on individual cases due to privacy laws but reiterated that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are inadmissible to Canada. Taj is reported to be a former member of the IRGC.
Canada formally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation in 2024, a move that has complicated travel for current and former members of the group.
The incident comes as preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins on 11 June 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran has already qualified for the tournament, but travel, visa and security issues remain under scrutiny.
Reports said the Iranian delegation also missed the recent Asian Football Confederation Congress, also held in Vancouver.
According to Tasnim, FIFA has contacted the Iranian delegation to express regret over the incident and indicated that FIFA president Gianni Infantino may arrange a meeting with them at the organisation’s headquarters.
FIFA has not publicly commented on the matter.
The FIFA Congress, usually a routine annual meeting, carries added importance this year as organisers finalise operational and logistical plans for the first-ever 48-team World Cup.
Austria strikes deportation deal with Uzbekistan, including returns of Afghans
Former UN official warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
Landslide in Badakhshan kills five gold miners
Iranian officials miss FIFA pre-World Cup meeting after Canada airport dispute
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
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Saar: Conflict situation between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
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