Latest News
NDM raises alarm over civilian casualties in recent aerial bombardments
In a joint statement shared on social media, the party and its supporters warned that the continued loss of civilian lives is worsening instability and undermining prospects for peace.
Pakistan’s National Democratic Movement (NDM) has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan , including women and children, in recent aerial bombardments.
In a joint statement shared on social media, the party and its supporters warned that the continued loss of civilian lives is worsening instability and undermining prospects for peace. The group called on all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of civilians and avoid actions that could escalate violence further.
According to the statement, the increasing attacks on populated areas are causing widespread fear among communities and raising humanitarian concerns. The movement stressed that civilians must not become victims of political or military confrontations.
NDM urged authorities and all stakeholders to exercise restraint and seek peaceful solutions to ongoing disputes. The party emphasized that stability and security can only be achieved through dialogue and respect for human life.
The statement also called on the international community and relevant organizations to closely monitor the situation and support efforts aimed at preventing further civilian suffering.
The National Democratic Movement, founded by former parliamentarian Mohsin Dawar, has frequently spoken out on security and humanitarian issues affecting communities in Pakistan’s tribal regions.
Latest News
CAIR-Texas calls for probe after Afghan refugee dies in ICE custody
CAIR-Texas expressed condolences to Paktiawal’s family and urged authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations – Texas (CAIR-Texas) has called for a full and transparent investigation following the death of Afghan refugee Nazeer Paktiawal, who died on March 14 after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to information shared with family members and community representatives, Paktiawal was detained by ICE officers on March 13 outside his home after dropping his children off at school. Later that evening, he reportedly developed serious health complications while in custody. Authorities informed his family the following day that he had died.
Paktiawal had previously worked alongside U.S. special forces in Afghanistan and later resettled in the United States as a refugee following the US troop withdrawal in 2021. He was living in the Dallas area and is remembered by relatives and community members as a father and active member of the local Afghan community.
CAIR-Texas expressed condolences to Paktiawal’s family and urged authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.
“This tragedy comes during the final days of Ramadan, a time when Muslims reflect on mercy and justice,” said Mustafaa Carroll, executive director of CAIR-Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth office.
“Detention does not erase a person’s humanity. Every individual in custody must be treated with dignity, safety and respect. We call for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Paktiawal’s detention and death.”
ICE has issued a statement about the case referencing past allegations and Paktiawal’s immigration status, but CAIR-Texas said the focus should remain on ensuring accountability and understanding how the death occurred while he was in government custody.
“Regardless of immigration status or past allegations, every person in government custody deserves humane treatment and due process,” the organization said in a statement, adding that the family and the public deserve clear answers.
Deaths in detention require independent oversight to ensure accountability and help prevent similar incidents, CAIR-Texas said.
Imran Ghani, CAIR-Texas Houston operations manager, criticized ICE’s response and called for stronger oversight of immigration enforcement agencies.
The organization urged lawmakers to hold ICE accountable and establish independent monitoring of immigration detention facilities. It also called for support of legislation such as the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, which aims to increase transparency, strengthen due process protections and ensure humane standards for detainees.
CAIR-Texas said its mission is to protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.
Latest News
Afghan airstrike targets a military camp in South Waziristan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced that the country’s air force carried out an attack today (Sunday) on a military camp in Wana, the main town of South Waziristan, in retaliation for last night’s attacks on Kandahar.
Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the SSG’s (Special Service Group) building and other key facilities inside the camp were targeted in the strike.
He added that a large part of the command headquarters and other facilities of this important center were destroyed, and Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy human and material losses in the attack.
Latest News
Pakistan targeting civilian sites as Afghan forces capture military post in Khost
Local officials in Kandahar said a center for drug addicts was struck during recent Pakistani regime air raids in the province. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said Afghan security forces carried out retaliatory operations following the latest Pakistani airstrikes.
According to Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson for Strategic Communications and Information at the Ministry of Defense, Afghan defensive forces captured a Pakistani military position known as the “Janda Post” in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province along the Durand Line during the night.
Nasrat said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory actions under the campaign known as “Rad al-Zulm,” describing it as a defensive response to what he called Pakistani aggression.
He also released a video showing Afghan forces taking control of the military post.
The developments come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of cross strikes that have drawn criticism from regional figures and increased concerns over further escalation.
NDM raises alarm over civilian casualties in recent aerial bombardments
CAIR-Texas calls for probe after Afghan refugee dies in ICE custody
Trump demands other countries help secure vital Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows defiance
Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: UNSC’s upcoming vote on UNAMA mandate
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: UNSC’s upcoming vote on UNAMA mandate
Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed
Saar: UN meeting on UNAMA mission in Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Programme Representative in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
-
Latest News2 days ago
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in several Afghan provinces
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team set to compete in Kazakhstan
-
Latest News4 days ago
China urges de-escalation in Iran crisis and Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
-
Latest News4 days ago
China to build nine border facilities along Tajik-Afghan frontier: report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Azizi meets Chinese envoy to discuss expanding trade and investment in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Iran claims it targeted a US-linked oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz