NDM raises alarm over civilian casualties in recent aerial bombardments

The Council on American-Islamic Relations – Texas (CAIR-Texas) has called for a full and transparent investigation following the death of Afghan refugee Nazeer Paktiawal, who died on March 14 after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to information shared with family members and community representatives, Paktiawal was detained by ICE officers on March 13 outside his home after dropping his children off at school. Later that evening, he reportedly developed serious health complications while in custody. Authorities informed his family the following day that he had died.

Paktiawal had previously worked alongside U.S. special forces in Afghanistan and later resettled in the United States as a refugee following the US troop withdrawal in 2021. He was living in the Dallas area and is remembered by relatives and community members as a father and active member of the local Afghan community.

CAIR-Texas expressed condolences to Paktiawal’s family and urged authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.

“This tragedy comes during the final days of Ramadan, a time when Muslims reflect on mercy and justice,” said Mustafaa Carroll, executive director of CAIR-Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth office.

“Detention does not erase a person’s humanity. Every individual in custody must be treated with dignity, safety and respect. We call for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Paktiawal’s detention and death.”

ICE has issued a statement about the case referencing past allegations and Paktiawal’s immigration status, but CAIR-Texas said the focus should remain on ensuring accountability and understanding how the death occurred while he was in government custody.

“Regardless of immigration status or past allegations, every person in government custody deserves humane treatment and due process,” the organization said in a statement, adding that the family and the public deserve clear answers.

Deaths in detention require independent oversight to ensure accountability and help prevent similar incidents, CAIR-Texas said.

Imran Ghani, CAIR-Texas Houston operations manager, criticized ICE’s response and called for stronger oversight of immigration enforcement agencies.

The organization urged lawmakers to hold ICE accountable and establish independent monitoring of immigration detention facilities. It also called for support of legislation such as the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, which aims to increase transparency, strengthen due process protections and ensure humane standards for detainees.

CAIR-Texas said its mission is to protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.