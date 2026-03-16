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CAIR-Texas calls for probe after Afghan refugee dies in ICE custody

CAIR-Texas expressed condolences to Paktiawal’s family and urged authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.

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The Council on American-Islamic Relations – Texas (CAIR-Texas) has called for a full and transparent investigation following the death of Afghan refugee Nazeer Paktiawal, who died on March 14 after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to information shared with family members and community representatives, Paktiawal was detained by ICE officers on March 13 outside his home after dropping his children off at school. Later that evening, he reportedly developed serious health complications while in custody. Authorities informed his family the following day that he had died.

Paktiawal had previously worked alongside U.S. special forces in Afghanistan and later resettled in the United States as a refugee following the US troop withdrawal in 2021. He was living in the Dallas area and is remembered by relatives and community members as a father and active member of the local Afghan community.

CAIR-Texas expressed condolences to Paktiawal’s family and urged authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.

“This tragedy comes during the final days of Ramadan, a time when Muslims reflect on mercy and justice,” said Mustafaa Carroll, executive director of CAIR-Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth office.

“Detention does not erase a person’s humanity. Every individual in custody must be treated with dignity, safety and respect. We call for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Paktiawal’s detention and death.”

ICE has issued a statement about the case referencing past allegations and Paktiawal’s immigration status, but CAIR-Texas said the focus should remain on ensuring accountability and understanding how the death occurred while he was in government custody.

“Regardless of immigration status or past allegations, every person in government custody deserves humane treatment and due process,” the organization said in a statement, adding that the family and the public deserve clear answers.

Deaths in detention require independent oversight to ensure accountability and help prevent similar incidents, CAIR-Texas said.

Imran Ghani, CAIR-Texas Houston operations manager, criticized ICE’s response and called for stronger oversight of immigration enforcement agencies.

The organization urged lawmakers to hold ICE accountable and establish independent monitoring of immigration detention facilities. It also called for support of legislation such as the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, which aims to increase transparency, strengthen due process protections and ensure humane standards for detainees.

CAIR-Texas said its mission is to protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.

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NDM raises alarm over civilian casualties in recent aerial bombardments

In a joint statement shared on social media, the party and its supporters warned that the continued loss of civilian lives is worsening instability and undermining prospects for peace.

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1 hour ago

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March 16, 2026

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Pakistan’s National Democratic Movement (NDM) has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan  , including women and children, in recent aerial bombardments.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the party and its supporters warned that the continued loss of civilian lives is worsening instability and undermining prospects for peace. The group called on all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of civilians and avoid actions that could escalate violence further.

According to the statement, the increasing attacks on populated areas are causing widespread fear among communities and raising humanitarian concerns. The movement stressed that civilians must not become victims of political or military confrontations.

NDM urged authorities and all stakeholders to exercise restraint and seek peaceful solutions to ongoing disputes. The party emphasized that stability and security can only be achieved through dialogue and respect for human life.

The statement also called on the international community and relevant organizations to closely monitor the situation and support efforts aimed at preventing further civilian suffering.

The National Democratic Movement, founded by former parliamentarian Mohsin Dawar, has frequently spoken out on security and humanitarian issues affecting communities in Pakistan’s tribal regions.

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Afghan airstrike targets a military camp in South Waziristan

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20 hours ago

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March 15, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced that the country’s air force carried out an attack today (Sunday) on a military camp in Wana, the main town of South Waziristan, in retaliation for last night’s attacks on Kandahar.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the SSG’s (Special Service Group) building and other key facilities inside the camp were targeted in the strike.

He added that a large part of the command headquarters and other facilities of this important center were destroyed, and Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy human and material losses in the attack.

 

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Pakistan targeting civilian sites as Afghan forces capture military post in Khost

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21 hours ago

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March 15, 2026

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Pakistan has come under renewed criticism after reportedly targeting a rehabilitation center for drug addicts in an airstrike in southern Afghanistan, while Afghan forces say they have seized a Pakistani military post in a retaliatory operation.

Local officials in Kandahar said a center for drug addicts was struck during recent Pakistani regime air raids in the province. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said Afghan security forces carried out retaliatory operations following the latest Pakistani airstrikes.

According to Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson for Strategic Communications and Information at the Ministry of Defense, Afghan defensive forces captured a Pakistani military position known as the “Janda Post” in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province along the Durand Line during the night.

Nasrat said the operation was part of ongoing retaliatory actions under the campaign known as “Rad al-Zulm,” describing it as a defensive response to what he called Pakistani aggression.

He also released a video showing Afghan forces taking control of the military post.

The developments come amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of cross strikes that have drawn criticism from regional figures and increased concerns over further escalation.

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