ATN secures broadcast rights for inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast the first-ever Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League, marking a major step forward for the development and visibility of the sport in the country.

The agreement, reached with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation, paves the way for a 10-day national tournament set to bring together top wrestling talent from across Afghanistan.

The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will take place in Kabul from June 1 to June 10, 2026. Matches will be held daily between 18:00 and 21:00 at the AGDPES Gymnasium.

Organisers say the competition will feature 10 teams representing different regions of the country, with approximately 350 male athletes competing across 10 weight categories. The league is expected to showcase a wide range of wrestling styles and emerging talent, offering a national platform for athletes to compete at a high level.

ATN’s involvement will ensure comprehensive coverage of the event, including live broadcasts and match analysis content, bringing the competition to audiences across Afghanistan and beyond.

Wrestling has long been one of the most popular and culturally significant sports in Afghanistan, deeply rooted in local traditions and widely practiced at both amateur and professional levels. The launch of a structured premier league is seen as a milestone in modernising the sport and providing athletes with greater exposure and competitive opportunities.

Officials say the initiative aims not only to promote wrestling but also to foster unity and national pride by bringing together competitors from across the country in a professionally organised tournament.

The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is expected to draw significant viewership, with ATN positioning the event as a flagship addition to its exciting sports programming lineup.