Sport
ATN secures broadcast rights for inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will take place in Kabul from June 1 to June 10, 2026. Matches will be held daily between 18:00 and 21:00 at the AGDPES Gymnasium.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast the first-ever Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League, marking a major step forward for the development and visibility of the sport in the country.
The agreement, reached with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation, paves the way for a 10-day national tournament set to bring together top wrestling talent from across Afghanistan.
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will take place in Kabul from June 1 to June 10, 2026. Matches will be held daily between 18:00 and 21:00 at the AGDPES Gymnasium.
Organisers say the competition will feature 10 teams representing different regions of the country, with approximately 350 male athletes competing across 10 weight categories. The league is expected to showcase a wide range of wrestling styles and emerging talent, offering a national platform for athletes to compete at a high level.
ATN’s involvement will ensure comprehensive coverage of the event, including live broadcasts and match analysis content, bringing the competition to audiences across Afghanistan and beyond.
Wrestling has long been one of the most popular and culturally significant sports in Afghanistan, deeply rooted in local traditions and widely practiced at both amateur and professional levels. The launch of a structured premier league is seen as a milestone in modernising the sport and providing athletes with greater exposure and competitive opportunities.
Officials say the initiative aims not only to promote wrestling but also to foster unity and national pride by bringing together competitors from across the country in a professionally organised tournament.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is expected to draw significant viewership, with ATN positioning the event as a flagship addition to its exciting sports programming lineup.
Sport
Rajasthan Royals outclass Chennai Super Kings as IPL action continues
The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another entertaining match on Monday, March 30, with Rajasthan Royals registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided encounter.
After being put under pressure early, Chennai Super Kings struggled to post a competitive total, with their batting lineup failing to build meaningful partnerships. Regular wickets and tight bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept the scoring rate in check, leaving Chennai with a below-par target to defend.
Rajasthan Royals, in response, approached the chase with confidence and intent. A commanding innings from young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi anchored the pursuit, as he played an attacking brand of cricket that quickly shifted momentum in Rajasthan’s favour.
Supported by steady contributions from the middle order, the Royals comfortably chased down the target with plenty of overs to spare.
The bowling unit was equally impressive for Rajasthan, with pace spearhead Jofra Archer leading the attack.
His disciplined lines and ability to generate pace made it difficult for Chennai’s batters to settle, while the supporting bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings.
The result gives Rajasthan an early boost in the tournament standings, while Chennai will look to regroup and address batting concerns ahead of their next fixture.
Attention now turns to today’s clash, March 31, where Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in what promises to be another competitive matchup.
Both teams will be aiming to build momentum in the early stages of the tournament, with key players expected to play decisive roles.
The IPL continues to draw strong interest from cricket fans in Afghanistan, where the tournament enjoys widespread popularity.
Viewers across the country can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the competition, including live broadcasts and expert analysis.
With high-quality cricket and thrilling finishes already on display, fans can expect more excitement as the tournament progresses.
Sport
Bamyan hosts ski competition sponsored by AWCC
A ski competition was held in Bamyan province with financial backing from Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), bringing together 230 athletes on the snowy slopes of Chapdara Shah Foladi.
The event was organized across three age groups and in three categories—amateur, professional, and local—featuring participants from Bamyan, Ghazni Province, and Maidan Wardak Province. Competitors welcomed the initiative and called for sustained support to further develop winter sports in Afghanistan.
Local officials said the competition aimed to nurture young talent and encourage greater engagement in sports.
Rajab Ali Fitrat, Deputy for Technical and Professional Affairs at Bamyan’s Department of Physical Education and Sports, expressed appreciation for AWCC and urged continued support for athletes across all disciplines, particularly skiing.
Organizers also underscored the importance of ongoing sponsorship, describing it as vital to the growth of sports in Bamyan. Shah Agha, one of the event organizers, called on AWCC to maintain its cooperation with local athletes, especially in skiing.
Athletes described the competition as a valuable opportunity to gain experience and showcase their skills.
Ali Askari, a participant, noted that he has been skiing for about eight years and highlighted the presence of competitors from multiple provinces.
In the results, Sayed Rohullah claimed first place in the professional category, followed by Ali Agha and Sayed Hadi. In the amateur division, Asif, Shir Hussain, and Noor Agha secured the top three spots. In the local (wooden ski) category, Hassan Ali took first place, while Shamsullah and Mohammad finished second and third.
With its snow-covered mountains, Bamyan is widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s premier destinations for winter sports and has previously hosted both national and international ski competitions.
Sport
13 mountaineers in Balkh summit Alborz at 1,650 meters
The Balkh Mountaineering Federation announced that 13 members of the Alborz Central team, led by Reza Rezaei, the federation’s Technical and Professional Deputy, with coordination from the Olympic and Physical Education Directorate and the provincial Mountaineering Federation, successfully climbed Mount Alborz during their first training program.
The purpose of this spring training and ascent was to strengthen the mountaineers both physically and mentally, as well as to promote the culture of mountaineering in Balkh.
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ATN secures broadcast rights for inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
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