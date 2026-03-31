Rajasthan Royals outclass Chennai Super Kings as IPL action continues

The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another entertaining match on Monday, March 30, with Rajasthan Royals registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided encounter.

After being put under pressure early, Chennai Super Kings struggled to post a competitive total, with their batting lineup failing to build meaningful partnerships. Regular wickets and tight bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept the scoring rate in check, leaving Chennai with a below-par target to defend.

Rajasthan Royals, in response, approached the chase with confidence and intent. A commanding innings from young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi anchored the pursuit, as he played an attacking brand of cricket that quickly shifted momentum in Rajasthan’s favour.

Supported by steady contributions from the middle order, the Royals comfortably chased down the target with plenty of overs to spare.

The bowling unit was equally impressive for Rajasthan, with pace spearhead Jofra Archer leading the attack.

His disciplined lines and ability to generate pace made it difficult for Chennai’s batters to settle, while the supporting bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings.

The result gives Rajasthan an early boost in the tournament standings, while Chennai will look to regroup and address batting concerns ahead of their next fixture.

Attention now turns to today’s clash, March 31, where Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in what promises to be another competitive matchup.

Both teams will be aiming to build momentum in the early stages of the tournament, with key players expected to play decisive roles.

The IPL continues to draw strong interest from cricket fans in Afghanistan, where the tournament enjoys widespread popularity.

Viewers across the country can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the competition, including live broadcasts and expert analysis.

With high-quality cricket and thrilling finishes already on display, fans can expect more excitement as the tournament progresses.