Bamyan hosts ski competition sponsored by AWCC

A ski competition was held in Bamyan province with financial backing from Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), bringing together 230 athletes on the snowy slopes of Chapdara Shah Foladi.

The event was organized across three age groups and in three categories—amateur, professional, and local—featuring participants from Bamyan, Ghazni Province, and Maidan Wardak Province. Competitors welcomed the initiative and called for sustained support to further develop winter sports in Afghanistan.

Local officials said the competition aimed to nurture young talent and encourage greater engagement in sports.

Rajab Ali Fitrat, Deputy for Technical and Professional Affairs at Bamyan’s Department of Physical Education and Sports, expressed appreciation for AWCC and urged continued support for athletes across all disciplines, particularly skiing.

Organizers also underscored the importance of ongoing sponsorship, describing it as vital to the growth of sports in Bamyan. Shah Agha, one of the event organizers, called on AWCC to maintain its cooperation with local athletes, especially in skiing.

Athletes described the competition as a valuable opportunity to gain experience and showcase their skills.

Ali Askari, a participant, noted that he has been skiing for about eight years and highlighted the presence of competitors from multiple provinces.

In the results, Sayed Rohullah claimed first place in the professional category, followed by Ali Agha and Sayed Hadi. In the amateur division, Asif, Shir Hussain, and Noor Agha secured the top three spots. In the local (wooden ski) category, Hassan Ali took first place, while Shamsullah and Mohammad finished second and third.

With its snow-covered mountains, Bamyan is widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s premier destinations for winter sports and has previously hosted both national and international ski competitions.