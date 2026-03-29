Sport
Bamyan hosts ski competition sponsored by AWCC
A ski competition was held in Bamyan province with financial backing from Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), bringing together 230 athletes on the snowy slopes of Chapdara Shah Foladi.
The event was organized across three age groups and in three categories—amateur, professional, and local—featuring participants from Bamyan, Ghazni Province, and Maidan Wardak Province. Competitors welcomed the initiative and called for sustained support to further develop winter sports in Afghanistan.
Local officials said the competition aimed to nurture young talent and encourage greater engagement in sports.
Rajab Ali Fitrat, Deputy for Technical and Professional Affairs at Bamyan’s Department of Physical Education and Sports, expressed appreciation for AWCC and urged continued support for athletes across all disciplines, particularly skiing.
Organizers also underscored the importance of ongoing sponsorship, describing it as vital to the growth of sports in Bamyan. Shah Agha, one of the event organizers, called on AWCC to maintain its cooperation with local athletes, especially in skiing.
Athletes described the competition as a valuable opportunity to gain experience and showcase their skills.
Ali Askari, a participant, noted that he has been skiing for about eight years and highlighted the presence of competitors from multiple provinces.
In the results, Sayed Rohullah claimed first place in the professional category, followed by Ali Agha and Sayed Hadi. In the amateur division, Asif, Shir Hussain, and Noor Agha secured the top three spots. In the local (wooden ski) category, Hassan Ali took first place, while Shamsullah and Mohammad finished second and third.
With its snow-covered mountains, Bamyan is widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s premier destinations for winter sports and has previously hosted both national and international ski competitions.
Sport
13 mountaineers in Balkh summit Alborz at 1,650 meters
The Balkh Mountaineering Federation announced that 13 members of the Alborz Central team, led by Reza Rezaei, the federation’s Technical and Professional Deputy, with coordination from the Olympic and Physical Education Directorate and the provincial Mountaineering Federation, successfully climbed Mount Alborz during their first training program.
The purpose of this spring training and ascent was to strengthen the mountaineers both physically and mentally, as well as to promote the culture of mountaineering in Balkh.
Sport
Myanmar trump Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifier
The Afghanistan national football team lost 2–1 to Myanmar in the Asian Cup qualifiers in Yangon on Thursday afternoon.
Afghanistan’s national team is scheduled to play its final match of the competition on March 31 against Syria in Saudi Arabia.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Myanmar in crucial AFC clash
Afghanistan enters the fixture with renewed focus, aiming to capitalize on recent improvements in squad cohesion and tactical discipline.
Afghanistan national football team take on Myanmar national football team today, Thursday March 26, in a key AFC competition match, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm local time.
The match, set to be broadcast exclusively on Ariana Television in Afghanistan, is seen as an important test for Afghanistan as they look to build momentum and strengthen their standing in regional competition.
Afghanistan enters the fixture with renewed focus, aiming to capitalize on recent improvements in squad cohesion and tactical discipline.
The team will be hoping to deliver a strong performance in front of fans watching across the country, with particular emphasis on defensive organization and quick transitions in attack.
Myanmar, meanwhile, arrive determined to challenge their opponents and secure valuable points. Known for their pace and structured play, they are expected to provide a competitive contest and test Afghanistan’s resilience throughout the match.
Today’s encounter is more than just a fixture—it represents an opportunity for both sides to assert themselves on the continental stage. For Afghanistan, a positive result would not only boost confidence but also reinforce their ambitions in AFC competition.
With anticipation building, all eyes will be on the pitch as the two sides battle for supremacy in what promises to be an engaging and closely fought contest.
Today’s match between Afghanistan national football team and Myanmar national football team is part of the qualification campaign for the AFC Asian Cup, one of Asia’s premier international football competitions.
Crucial opportunities
The fixture plays a key role in determining which teams advance to the next stage of the qualifiers and ultimately secure a place in the final tournament. For emerging football nations like Afghanistan and Myanmar, these matches are crucial opportunities to compete at a higher level and gain continental recognition.
Afghanistan are aiming to strengthen their position in the group standings, with every point vital in a tightly contested qualification race. A win today would significantly boost their chances of progressing, while also improving their FIFA ranking and regional standing.
For Myanmar, the match carries similar importance, as they look to stay competitive in the group and keep their qualification hopes alive.
With so much riding on the outcome, today’s encounter is not just another game—it is a pivotal step on the road to the AFC Asian Cup.
Fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 2.30pm for the preview show. Kickoff is expected to take place at 3pm.
Tahawol: Efforts for Kabul-Islamabad de-escalation
Saar: Restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan discussed
Bamyan hosts ski competition sponsored by AWCC
Afghan FM meets Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, discusses regional issues
Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, Washington Post reports
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
Tahawol: Efforts for Kabul-Islamabad de-escalation
Saar: Restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over spread of Middle East crisis discussed
Saar: Weakening relations between Kabul and Washington discussed
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tajikistan shifts stance on Afghanistan amid rising border tensions
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA says Iranian drivers no longer need visas to enter Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two civilians killed, eight injured in fresh shelling by Pakistan in Kunar
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2026: RCB sold for $1.78 billion in landmark deal
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to face Myanmar in crucial AFC clash
-
Sport3 days ago
Myanmar trump Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifier
-
Business4 days ago
‘Made in Afghanistan’ expo opens in Tashkent