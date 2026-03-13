Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says civilian casualties are increasing amid the latest escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

According to UNAMA, at least four civilians were killed and 14 others injured — including women and children — in Pakistani airstrikes in the Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul on Thursday night.

The UN mission expressed concern over the continued violence and called for an immediate halt to hostilities to prevent further civilian casualties.

UNAMA noted that civilians, particularly women and children, are paying the heaviest price for the recent escalation. The agency reported that since February 26, at least 75 civilians have been killed and 193 others injured across Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes.

Earlier, Georgette Gagnon, Acting Head of UNAMA and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, warned that the United Nations remains deeply concerned about the rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Gagnon said that although clashes have so far been largely concentrated in border areas, continued exchanges of fire carry serious risks. She added that the incidents have now entered their 14th consecutive day, affecting six provinces and eight districts across Afghanistan.

Gagnon emphasized that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact of the conflict on civilians, including casualties, displacement, and growing restrictions on humanitarian access.