Iran claims it shot down US F-35 jet

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.

Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.

This marks the second time Iran claimed it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since Feb. 28.

The US has not responded to the report as yet.

Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.

Tehran also claimed on Thursday to have downed an Israeli F-16 jet.

Tensions in the region have remained high following a wave of US and Israeli airstrikes launched on February 28. Iranian sources say the strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including senior leadership figures.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military facilities. The ongoing exchanges have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to regional air traffic and global markets.