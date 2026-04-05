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Iran claims it shot down US C-130 support aircraft in Isfahan

State-run Press TV shared images on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed plane.

Published

15 hours ago

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Iran on Sunday claimed that it successfully shot down a US C-130 support aircraft in the southern region of Isfahan. According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the plane was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated in a report carried by the state news agency IRNA that “joint operations involving the Aerospace Force, ground units, popular and Basij forces, law enforcement, and the Army successfully destroyed the enemy aircraft.”

State-run Press TV shared images on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed plane.

Some initial reports circulating on US social media claimed that, while rescuing the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran, US forces may have destroyed their own plane to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.

No official response has yet been provided by the United States regarding the Iranian claims.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions following the US and Israel’s joint offensive on Iran on February 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as US-affiliated locations in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries. Tehran has also restricted the movement of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran claims it shot down US F-35 jet

Published

3 days ago

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April 3, 2026

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.

Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.

This marks the second time Iran claimed it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since Feb. 28.

The US has not responded to the report as yet.

Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.

Tehran also claimed on Thursday to have downed an Israeli F-16 jet.

Tensions in the region have remained high following a wave of US and Israeli airstrikes launched on February 28. Iranian sources say the strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including senior leadership figures.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military facilities. The ongoing exchanges have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to regional air traffic and global markets.

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Regional

Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery hit by drones, fires break out

The Kuwaiti army earlier said air defenses were currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.

Published

3 days ago

on

April 3, 2026

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Kuwait Petroleum ​Corporation said ‌its Mina ​al-Ahmadi ​refinery was hit ⁠by ​drones ​early on Friday, setting ​off ​fires at operating ‌units, ⁠according to the ​state ​news ⁠agency, but ​no ​injuries ⁠were reported.

The Kuwaiti army earlier said air defenses were currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation in a statement said they are monitoring and tracking air quality in the areas surrounding the refinery, and no negative environmental impacts have been recorded so far as a result of the attack.

Emergency and firefighting teams are working to contain the fires and prevent their spread, the company said. No injuries were reported in the attack.

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Regional

Emirates airline says Iranian nationals barred from entering or transiting UAE

Published

5 days ago

on

April 1, 2026

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Dubai-based airline Emirates’ ​website said on ‌Wednesday that Iranian nationals ​were not ​allowed to enter or ⁠transit ​the United Arab ​Emirates.

The website of another carrier, Flydubai, ​said ​Iranian nationals holding a ‌UAE “Golden ⁠Visa” were exempt and permitted to ​enter ​and ⁠transit the country, Reuters reported.

The ​restrictions come ​amid ⁠heightened tensions between Iran ⁠and ​Gulf states.

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