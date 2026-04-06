IRGC intelligence chief killed as wave of strikes continues against Iran’s leadership

Iran has confirmed the death of Major General Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in what analysts describe as the latest in a series of high-level killings targeting the country’s security leadership.

State media reported Khademi’s death on April 6 but did not immediately provide details on the circumstances. However, regional and Western sources say he was killed in a targeted strike, underscoring an intensifying campaign against senior Iranian officials amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Khademi had only recently taken up the role, replacing his predecessor Mohammad Kazemi, who was himself killed in a similar strike in 2025. The back-to-back deaths of intelligence chiefs highlight what observers see as a sustained effort to weaken Iran’s internal security and command structures.

Series of senior figures killed

Khademi’s killing comes amid a broader wave of assassinations and airstrikes that have removed several high-ranking Iranian figures in recent months.

Among those reported killed:



Ali Larijani, a senior political figure and former head of the Supreme National Security Council, reportedly died in an airstrike earlier this year; Gholamreza Soleimani, a key figure in Iran’s paramilitary Basij forces, was also reported killed in targeted operations; several other commanders linked to the IRGC and its external arm, the Quds Force, have been killed in strikes both inside Iran and across the region.

The killings come against the backdrop of a rapidly intensifying conflict that began with large-scale strikes in late February and has since expanded across multiple fronts. Military exchanges, including missile and drone attacks, have raised fears of a broader regional war.

Analysts say the apparent strategy of targeting senior leadership is aimed at disrupting Iran’s ability to coordinate military and intelligence operations. However, they warn it could also provoke further retaliation and deepen instability across an already volatile region.

Leadership strain and uncertainty

The loss of multiple senior figures in a short period has raised concerns about continuity within Iran’s leadership, particularly within the IRGC, which plays a central role in the country’s security and political system.

While Iranian authorities have moved quickly to appoint replacements, experts say repeated losses at the top level could affect decision-making and operational effectiveness, even as hardline factions appear to be consolidating influence.

For now, the killing of Khademi underscores the intensity of the ongoing conflict and highlights the growing risks facing Iran’s leadership, as the confrontation shows little sign of easing.