Regional
IRGC intelligence chief killed as wave of strikes continues against Iran’s leadership
The killings come against the backdrop of a rapidly intensifying conflict that began with large-scale strikes in late February and has since expanded across multiple fronts.
Iran has confirmed the death of Major General Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in what analysts describe as the latest in a series of high-level killings targeting the country’s security leadership.
State media reported Khademi’s death on April 6 but did not immediately provide details on the circumstances. However, regional and Western sources say he was killed in a targeted strike, underscoring an intensifying campaign against senior Iranian officials amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Khademi had only recently taken up the role, replacing his predecessor Mohammad Kazemi, who was himself killed in a similar strike in 2025. The back-to-back deaths of intelligence chiefs highlight what observers see as a sustained effort to weaken Iran’s internal security and command structures.
Series of senior figures killed
Khademi’s killing comes amid a broader wave of assassinations and airstrikes that have removed several high-ranking Iranian figures in recent months.
Among those reported killed:
Ali Larijani, a senior political figure and former head of the Supreme National Security Council, reportedly died in an airstrike earlier this year; Gholamreza Soleimani, a key figure in Iran’s paramilitary Basij forces, was also reported killed in targeted operations; several other commanders linked to the IRGC and its external arm, the Quds Force, have been killed in strikes both inside Iran and across the region.
The killings come against the backdrop of a rapidly intensifying conflict that began with large-scale strikes in late February and has since expanded across multiple fronts. Military exchanges, including missile and drone attacks, have raised fears of a broader regional war.
Analysts say the apparent strategy of targeting senior leadership is aimed at disrupting Iran’s ability to coordinate military and intelligence operations. However, they warn it could also provoke further retaliation and deepen instability across an already volatile region.
Leadership strain and uncertainty
The loss of multiple senior figures in a short period has raised concerns about continuity within Iran’s leadership, particularly within the IRGC, which plays a central role in the country’s security and political system.
While Iranian authorities have moved quickly to appoint replacements, experts say repeated losses at the top level could affect decision-making and operational effectiveness, even as hardline factions appear to be consolidating influence.
For now, the killing of Khademi underscores the intensity of the ongoing conflict and highlights the growing risks facing Iran’s leadership, as the confrontation shows little sign of easing.
Regional
Iran claims it shot down US C-130 support aircraft in Isfahan
State-run Press TV shared images on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed plane.
Iran on Sunday claimed that it successfully shot down a US C-130 support aircraft in the southern region of Isfahan. According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the plane was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated in a report carried by the state news agency IRNA that “joint operations involving the Aerospace Force, ground units, popular and Basij forces, law enforcement, and the Army successfully destroyed the enemy aircraft.”
State-run Press TV shared images on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed plane.
Some initial reports circulating on US social media claimed that, while rescuing the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran, US forces may have destroyed their own plane to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.
No official response has yet been provided by the United States regarding the Iranian claims.
The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions following the US and Israel’s joint offensive on Iran on February 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as US-affiliated locations in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries. Tehran has also restricted the movement of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Regional
Iran claims it shot down US F-35 jet
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.
Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.
This marks the second time Iran claimed it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since Feb. 28.
The US has not responded to the report as yet.
Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.
Tehran also claimed on Thursday to have downed an Israeli F-16 jet.
Tensions in the region have remained high following a wave of US and Israeli airstrikes launched on February 28. Iranian sources say the strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including senior leadership figures.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military facilities. The ongoing exchanges have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to regional air traffic and global markets.
Regional
Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery hit by drones, fires break out
The Kuwaiti army earlier said air defenses were currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery was hit by drones early on Friday, setting off fires at operating units, according to the state news agency, but no injuries were reported.
The Kuwaiti army earlier said air defenses were currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation in a statement said they are monitoring and tracking air quality in the areas surrounding the refinery, and no negative environmental impacts have been recorded so far as a result of the attack.
Emergency and firefighting teams are working to contain the fires and prevent their spread, the company said. No injuries were reported in the attack.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan seek stronger ties in health sector
Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan aim to boost trade to $1 billion
IRGC intelligence chief killed as wave of strikes continues against Iran’s leadership
Afghanistan U-17s open their CAFA campaign against Kyrgyzstan
Afghan community in California condemns Pakistani strikes amid growing global protests
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss steps to speed up land acquisition for TAPI pipeline
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
Tahawol: Continuation of Middle East crisis discussed
Saar: Ongoing Kabul-Islamabad talks in China discussed
Tawsia: This week’s key economic developments in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Start of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in China discussed
Saar: Ongoing US and Israeli attacks on Iran discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
-
Latest News3 days ago
China says Afghanistan–Pakistan peace talks show progress
-
Sport5 days ago
Iraq seal final spot as FIFA World Cup 2026 line-up confirmed
-
Business2 days ago
Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan–Pakistan talks begin in China amid hopes for easing tensions
-
Latest News5 days ago
19 Afghan migrants killed as boat capsizes off Turkish coast
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
-
Sport4 days ago
Late drama as Lucknow edge Delhi Capitals in IPL thriller