UN alarmed by reports of human rights abuses against Afghans forced to leave Pakistan

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2023)

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said Wednesday night he was alarmed by reports that the arbitrary expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan has been accompanied by abuse, including ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detention, destruction of property and personal belongings, and extortion.

Pakistan ordered undocumented foreigners, including Afghans residing in Pakistan, to leave the country by November 1 this year. Between 15 September and 11 November, over 327,000 people have arrived in Afghanistan from Pakistan, many compelled to leave out of fear of arrest, the UN said in a statement.

Reports have also emerged that the Pakistani authorities have in some instances disregarded their promise to only expel undocumented migrants, the UN Human Rights Office said.

“These new developments are at variance with Pakistan’s decades-long tradition of hosting, generously, Afghan refugees in vast numbers,” Türk said.

The UN Human Rights Office has received first-hand accounts from Afghans crossing the border who allege they were subjected to arbitrary treatment or abuse by Pakistan authorities.

One person said: “The local police conducted a night raid on our home. They confiscated cash, jewelry, goats, sheep and other items from our home and took them. They gave us just a few hours to collect the remaining stuff and leave the home by that day at dawn. As we were leaving, a bulldozer began to destroy our home. We felt very helpless and left the village with eyes full of tears.”

“Many Afghans are arriving with very few financial resources, having been forced to leave their homes and jobs, in addition to being forced to pay bribes or having their possessions seized,” Türk said. “In the current context of Afghanistan, this is exacerbating an already precarious humanitarian situation.”

In some instances reported to UN Human Rights, Afghans have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in Pakistan, with some alleging ill-treatment.

“Arbitrary arrests and detentions are contrary to Pakistan’s obligations under international law,” Türk added.

“The right to liberty of person is a fundamental right guaranteed to everyone without discrimination, including all migrants, irrespective of status. Immigration detention should be a last resort, and not used to compel return, and should be avoided completely in the case of children and other vulnerable groups.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights renewed his appeal to the government of Pakistan to suspend the Afghan return programme until individual assessment procedures and other safeguards required by international law are in place, and to investigate complaints of abuse by law enforcement officers.