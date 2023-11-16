Latest News
UN alarmed by reports of human rights abuses against Afghans forced to leave Pakistan
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said Wednesday night he was alarmed by reports that the arbitrary expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan has been accompanied by abuse, including ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detention, destruction of property and personal belongings, and extortion.
Pakistan ordered undocumented foreigners, including Afghans residing in Pakistan, to leave the country by November 1 this year. Between 15 September and 11 November, over 327,000 people have arrived in Afghanistan from Pakistan, many compelled to leave out of fear of arrest, the UN said in a statement.
Reports have also emerged that the Pakistani authorities have in some instances disregarded their promise to only expel undocumented migrants, the UN Human Rights Office said.
“These new developments are at variance with Pakistan’s decades-long tradition of hosting, generously, Afghan refugees in vast numbers,” Türk said.
The UN Human Rights Office has received first-hand accounts from Afghans crossing the border who allege they were subjected to arbitrary treatment or abuse by Pakistan authorities.
One person said: “The local police conducted a night raid on our home. They confiscated cash, jewelry, goats, sheep and other items from our home and took them. They gave us just a few hours to collect the remaining stuff and leave the home by that day at dawn. As we were leaving, a bulldozer began to destroy our home. We felt very helpless and left the village with eyes full of tears.”
“Many Afghans are arriving with very few financial resources, having been forced to leave their homes and jobs, in addition to being forced to pay bribes or having their possessions seized,” Türk said. “In the current context of Afghanistan, this is exacerbating an already precarious humanitarian situation.”
In some instances reported to UN Human Rights, Afghans have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in Pakistan, with some alleging ill-treatment.
“Arbitrary arrests and detentions are contrary to Pakistan’s obligations under international law,” Türk added.
“The right to liberty of person is a fundamental right guaranteed to everyone without discrimination, including all migrants, irrespective of status. Immigration detention should be a last resort, and not used to compel return, and should be avoided completely in the case of children and other vulnerable groups.”
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights renewed his appeal to the government of Pakistan to suspend the Afghan return programme until individual assessment procedures and other safeguards required by international law are in place, and to investigate complaints of abuse by law enforcement officers.
Former Canadian envoy says Ottawa should reopen mission in Afghanistan
Two of Canada’s former ambassadors to Afghanistan are debating whether it’s time to establish a diplomatic presence in Kabul, and how best to keep tabs on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“There are ways for us to be on the ground and to see for ourselves, and to act for ourselves and act directly to help Afghans – without lending direct support to the Taliban (IEA),” former envoy Arif Lalani said in an interview this week.
“We should be able to decide for ourselves and inform others about what is really going on in Afghanistan. And the degree to which we can’t do that ourselves, I don’t think it does a service to anyone.”
Chris Alexander, a former Conservative foreign-affairs minister who also served as Canada’s ambassador in Kabul, meanwhile says that recognizing the IEA would compromise fundamental Canadian values, the Canadian Press reported.
“The cost would be too high, in terms of legitimizing an absolutely depraved regime,” he said Wednesday.
Lalani told the Senate’s foreign-affairs committee last month that the IEA “seems to have taken hostage an entire society, and our (Canada’s) response has been to neither use force nor to use diplomacy.”
“We are at a standstill, and Afghans are suffering. We actually need to take a decision.”
Lalani said Canada should be “looking at creative ways to find assistance to help Afghans” while understanding how countries like China, Russia and Iran are engaging with the IEA.
Lalani said Ottawa could better help individual Afghans sustain themselves economically, otherwise “what little economic development is taking place will slide backwards” as governments grapple to respond to multiple humanitarian crises worldwide.
“We have a government in Afghanistan that no one likes, that is doing incredible damage to its own population. But we need to now think about the Afghan people, as opposed to our own sense of outrage,” he said.
He also said if Canadians were to establish a presence in Afghanistan, it could in the form of “specific development programming” that has measured outcomes.
“The alternative is us sort of standing still from the sidelines and pretending that we’re going to do more,” he said.
“If we take that position, let’s please stop the selfies and hashtags and suggest we’re going to do more and we stand with Afghans, because we’re not.”
Iranian official claims IEA admits they should give Iran its water share from Helmand River
Ali Salajegheh, the head of Iran’s department of environment, told reporters on Wednesday that for the first time, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has acknowledged Iran’s water share should be released from the Helmand River.
He said the IEA acknowledged this during the economic delegation’s recent visit to the country.
“Fortunately, during the economic delegation’s visit by the Taliban (IEA) to Iran, we had a meeting, and for the first time, the Taliban accepted that Iran’s water rights should be respected in the Helmand River,” he said.
“For about 180 days, the people of Zabul have been facing problems due to the presence of dust, so we requested the Talabani delegation (Islamic Emirate) release water for the time being to moisten the lake in order to prevent the creation of dust, which was agreed upon, and it was decided to carry out the necessary investigations regarding the water sources of their dams,” said Salajegheh.
Referring to the stabilization of dust spots in Afghanistan, Salajegheh said: “Fortunately, they [IEA] promised that this issue will be reviewed in a comprehensive meeting with the presence of Afghan environmental officials in Tehran.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet commented on this.
Iran and Afghanistan have fought in recent months over the waters of the shared Helmand River, with deaths on both sides.
Kabul police arrest over 2,000 suspected criminals in last six months
The Kabul Police Command says that in the last six months, more than 2,000 criminal cases have been registered, and more than 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, said at a press conference on Thursday that during this period, the fight against narcotics was still in force and that in 545 operations, more than 628 kilograms of heroin and more than 102 kilograms of Shisha and other narcotic substances were seized.
Other officials of the Kabul Police Headquarters also addressed the press conference and shared the achievements of the police in the last six months.
Zadran said: “In the past six months, the Kabul Crime Department has registered more than 2,000 criminal cases and arrested 2,136 people in connection with these cases.”
According to Zadran, these cases include murder, theft, arms smuggling, and the use of alcohol.
In addition, the Ministry of Interior announced the creation of a special unit for the security of Qosh Tepa Canal.
According to this ministry, the unit is responsible for protecting dams, national projects, educational institutions, banks and commercial centers in the country.
The Ministry of Interior added that this unit will fall under the National Public Protection Agency for the purpose of protecting the Qosh Tepa Canal.
