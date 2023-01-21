UN apologizes for photo of its staff in front of IEA flag

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2023)

The UN has apologized for a photograph of some of its staff in front of an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag taken during a visit to the country by deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed this week.

During the visit, Mohammed and the delegation met IEA leaders in Kabul and Kandahar and conveyed their alarm over the recent restrictions on education and work of women and girls across the country.

Photographs of some UN personnel were taken in front of the IEA flag during one of the meetings.

“That photo should never have been taken. It clearly shows a significant lapse in judgment. It was a mistake and we apologize for it. And in terms of that, I believe the supervisor for these officers has spoken to them on this,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Friday when questioned about the visit and the photographs.