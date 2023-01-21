IEA considers forming special unit for security of TAPI project

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday it is ready to form a special unit to safeguard the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

In a statement, the office of deputy prime minister for economic affairs, noted that TAPI as a significant regional economic project was initiated during the first rule of the IEA, but the American “occupation” of Afghanistan caused delays in its completion.

“With the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, complete security has been ensured in the country providing a better opportunity for the implementation of this project now than ever before,” the statement said.

It said that the IEA places a high priority on the security of national projects, and it is fully equipped to implement the TAPI project, which it considers to be a crucial piece of the country’s economic infrastructure.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan views the reconstruction of the country and the revitalization of its economic infrastructure as its responsibilities and believes that the political, security, and economic prosperity of the region is a shared responsibility of the member states,” the statement said.

TAPI project will transfer gas from Turkmenistan to India through Afghanistan and Pakistan.