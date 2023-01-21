Kabulov says US is using Afghanistan’s frozen reserves as a tool ‘to blackmail Kabul’

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2023)

The “Anglo-Saxons” maintain contact with the armed opposition in Afghanistan and secretly sponsor Daesh, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

“What’s worse is that apart from maintaining contact with the armed opposition in Afghanistan, the Anglo-Saxons secretly sponsor Islamic State (Daesh) members who are set not only against stability in our partner countries in Central Asia and other neighbors of Afghanistan, but against Russia’s security,” he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel as reported by TASS news agency.

Kabulov pointed out that the Anglo-Saxons “are very eager to take revenge for their shameful military and political defeat in Afghanistan.”

“In retaliation, they are doing everything they can to prevent peace from coming to this long-suffering land,” the Russian envoy added.

Kabulov also said that the US authorities are using the seizure of Afghanistan’s funds as a tool to blackmail Kabul.

“There is practically no progress here, since the Americans use this tool as a blackmail device, making vague promises to Kabul that it will unblock them if it follows Washington’s lead,” he said.

According to the diplomat, “the Anglo-Saxons and all their Western accomplices openly use even the humanitarian aid that is allocated to Afghanistan as a weapon of pressure to force the current leaders of Kabul to go along with the American strategy of destruction in the greater Asian region.”