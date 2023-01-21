Latest News
Kabulov says US is using Afghanistan’s frozen reserves as a tool ‘to blackmail Kabul’
The “Anglo-Saxons” maintain contact with the armed opposition in Afghanistan and secretly sponsor Daesh, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.
“What’s worse is that apart from maintaining contact with the armed opposition in Afghanistan, the Anglo-Saxons secretly sponsor Islamic State (Daesh) members who are set not only against stability in our partner countries in Central Asia and other neighbors of Afghanistan, but against Russia’s security,” he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel as reported by TASS news agency.
Kabulov pointed out that the Anglo-Saxons “are very eager to take revenge for their shameful military and political defeat in Afghanistan.”
“In retaliation, they are doing everything they can to prevent peace from coming to this long-suffering land,” the Russian envoy added.
Kabulov also said that the US authorities are using the seizure of Afghanistan’s funds as a tool to blackmail Kabul.
“There is practically no progress here, since the Americans use this tool as a blackmail device, making vague promises to Kabul that it will unblock them if it follows Washington’s lead,” he said.
According to the diplomat, “the Anglo-Saxons and all their Western accomplices openly use even the humanitarian aid that is allocated to Afghanistan as a weapon of pressure to force the current leaders of Kabul to go along with the American strategy of destruction in the greater Asian region.”
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Khost province
Bayat Foundation has handed out dozens of food aid packages to needy families in Khost province.
Foundation officials say these donations include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials and assessment was carried out among families in the province to determine those most in need.
“Today in Khost province, we distributed food packages that include flour, rice and oil to the needy families based on a survey list, said Salam Sharifi, foundation representative in the southeast of the country.
Foundation officials also said the distribution of aid to needy families in Kabul and other provinces in the country will continue throughout winter.
The families who have benefited from these donations ask other charitable organizations to help Afghans in need during these difficult times.
“We also ask other foundations to help all the needy families in Afghanistan, and we are very grateful to Bayat Foundation,” a recipient said.
Bayat Foundation has helped the needy residents of Khost in the past as well.
In addition to helping with critical, lifesaving aid, Bayat Foundation has also continued to provide safe drinking water, health centers and schools to Afghans as well as building new mosques.
UN apologizes for photo of its staff in front of IEA flag
The UN has apologized for a photograph of some of its staff in front of an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag taken during a visit to the country by deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed this week.
During the visit, Mohammed and the delegation met IEA leaders in Kabul and Kandahar and conveyed their alarm over the recent restrictions on education and work of women and girls across the country.
Photographs of some UN personnel were taken in front of the IEA flag during one of the meetings.
“That photo should never have been taken. It clearly shows a significant lapse in judgment. It was a mistake and we apologize for it. And in terms of that, I believe the supervisor for these officers has spoken to them on this,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Friday when questioned about the visit and the photographs.
IEA considers forming special unit for security of TAPI project
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday it is ready to form a special unit to safeguard the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.
In a statement, the office of deputy prime minister for economic affairs, noted that TAPI as a significant regional economic project was initiated during the first rule of the IEA, but the American “occupation” of Afghanistan caused delays in its completion.
“With the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, complete security has been ensured in the country providing a better opportunity for the implementation of this project now than ever before,” the statement said.
It said that the IEA places a high priority on the security of national projects, and it is fully equipped to implement the TAPI project, which it considers to be a crucial piece of the country’s economic infrastructure.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan views the reconstruction of the country and the revitalization of its economic infrastructure as its responsibilities and believes that the political, security, and economic prosperity of the region is a shared responsibility of the member states,” the statement said.
TAPI project will transfer gas from Turkmenistan to India through Afghanistan and Pakistan.
