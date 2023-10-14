Latest News
UN appeals for $14.4 million to support earthquake survivors in Herat
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Friday launched an urgent appeal for $14.4 million to scale up its assistance for those affected by the tragic recent earthquakes in western Afghanistan.
“Hundreds of thousands of people in the province of Herat have been affected, requiring immediate assistance. The tremors, in quick succession, have left more than one thousand dead and thousands of others injured. Sadly, these estimated figures are likely to increase as the full scale of the disaster becomes apparent,” UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun said in a press briefing in Geneva.
She said that many survivors are forced to sleep under the open skies after the complete destruction of their mud houses in the affected zones.
“Immediate needs include emergency shelters, heaters, kitchen sets, clean water, food and warm clothing ahead of the cold winter months. Women and children are among those hardest hit. Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) will be provided to overcrowded hospitals to accommodate survivors of the earthquakes who are currently receiving casualty treatment and sleeping outdoors,” she said.
UNHCR teams have been on the ground since day one and are scaling up the response, delivering tents, blankets, and other relief items including solar lamps and hygiene kits to those who have been displaced and lost everything. “We are working to ensure that people with special needs are identified and receive the required support, including those with disabilities, older people and child- and female-headed households,” Byun said.
Latest News
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
At least seven people have been killed and 15 others wounded after a suicide blast went off at a mosque in northern Baghlan province on Friday, police said.
The suicide attack at Imam Zaman mosque in provincial capital Pul-i-Khumri took place during the Friday prayers, the provincial police said in a statement.
The statement added that security forces visited the scene of the blast to investigate the incident.
So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Thousands of people in Afghanistan demonstrated on Friday in support of the Palestinians and against the intensifying Israeli bombardment of Gaza.
Participants of a rally in Kabul asked the Islamic countries to join hands and counter the actions of Israel and its allies.
Abdulhaq Hammad, a political activist, called the recent developments in Gaza “tyranny and terrorism by the world of infidels”.
Religious scholar Abdul Sami Ghaznavi said: “Today is a proud day for you who have gathered in the heart of Kabul, Afghanistan, in support of the oppressed people and the heroic Mujahideen of Gaza.”
Some protesters said that they are ready to go to Palestine to support their struggle against Israel.
“All our Muslim brothers have gathered here to support the Palestinian Muslim brothers. We support the people of Gaza. All the people of Afghanistan want to go to Palestine and stand by the Palestinian brothers,” Ibrahim, a protester, said.
Abdullah, another protester, said in Arabic: “Translation: We have gathered here to defend the Palestinian Mujahideen. Look, Mujahideen, we are with you. O Mujahideen, we are with you. You are victorious, you are successful in this world and the hereafter.”
Hazratullah, a protester said: “All polytheists, Jews and Christians should be defeated. My demand from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that it should support them (Palestinians). We are with them. Palestinians should not think that they are alone, but we are with them.”
Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has so far killed more than 1,500 people and it came after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the group running Gaza, killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
Latest News
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti Friday warned illegal immigrants in Pakistan to leave the country by the November 1 deportation deadline or the state would show “no compromise” in taking action against them.
The interim government had earlier this month ordered all illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghan nationals, to leave the country or face expulsion.
“In the meetings about the expulsion of Afghan refugees, all stakeholders were present. In that meeting, it was decided that a grace period should be given them,” the minister said in a statement, claiming that some people also told authorities that some immigrants wished to return voluntarily, Geo News reported.
He reiterated that the policy to expel illegal immigrants was not restricted to Afghan nationals, but all those who do not have the required documentation for residing in Pakistan.
“People, no matter which nationality they belong to, will not be troubled if they have a valid visa and other required documentation. We’re just [planning to] expel illegal immigrants,” he added.
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
UN appeals for $14.4 million to support earthquake survivors in Herat
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul University launches donation collection point for earthquake relief
-
Latest News5 days ago
How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack
-
World4 days ago
Traffic resumes at Germany’s Hamburg airport after Iran plane threat
-
World4 days ago
Grim prospects if Israel launches ground assault on Gaza
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN, several nations pledge aid to Afghanistan after major earthquake
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU announces 3.5 million euros in aid for victims of Herat earthquake
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan hoping to ‘bounce back’ in World Cup clash against India
-
Sport3 days ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India