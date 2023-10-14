Afghanistan ranks as the most prayerful country in the world

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2023)

Afghanistan is the most prayerful country in the world, according to a US-based think tank.

Nigeria has taken the second place in the list, Daily Post reported.

According to the Pew Research Center, Afghanistan was ranked first with 96 percent prayer rate while Nigeria took the second position with 95 percent prayer rate.

The Pew Research Center is a non-partisan American think tank based in Washington, D.C.

It provides data on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends shaping the United States and the world at large.

Here is list of the most prayerful countries on earth:

Afghanistan: 96% Nigeria: 95% Algeria: 88% Senegal: 88% Djibouti: 87% Iran: 87% Iraq: 87% Niger: 87% Indonesia: 84%

Meanwhile, the likes of China (1%), UK (6%), Switzerland (8%), Austria (8%), Czechoslovakia (9%), Germany (9%), Estonia (9%) France (10%) and Denmark (10%) are the least prayerful countries.