25 families are voluntarily returning to Afghanistan daily: Pakistani official

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2023)

Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister, Jan Achakzai, has said undocumented Afghan refugees will be expelled from the province without exception but said 25 families are voluntarily returning to Afghanistan daily.

Achakzai pointed out that out of 20 suicide attacks in the province, 13 of the individuals involved were Afghan nationals. He emphasized that the province is resolute in enforcing the deadline for the departure of over one million illegal immigrants, which is in 13 days, the Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

Achakzai emphasized the Pakistani government’s unwavering stance on this issue and stated that it will not be altered.

Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted that Balochistan’s provincial government is actively implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), leaving no room for concessions when it comes to illegal immigrants.

The minister clarified that there are 1.7 million documented Afghan refugees considered legal, and they are allowed to stay. However, those without proper documentation will face expulsion, as they are in the country illegally.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly said it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any other country.

It has also asked the government of Pakistan to reconsider its decision to expel Afghan refugees.