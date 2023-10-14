Muslim countries must not remain indifferent to oppression of Palestinians: IEA

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday strongly condemned the “humanitarian horror” caused by Israel against the Palestinians and asked countries to address the issue as soon as possible.

In a statement, IEA declared its support for the Palestinian people and asked other Islamic countries to help Palestinians and not remain indifferent in this “great divine test”.

“Countries and organizations that use human rights, especially the rights of women and children, to interfere in the affairs of independent countries, why are they silent today regarding the obvious violation of rights and oppression faced by Palestinian women, men and children or they support the occupiers?” IEA asked.

“It is clear from this that in fact human rights are not valuable to them, but this slogan is only used when their evil political and intelligence goals are tied, if not, aren’t the Palestinian people (children, women) and the elderly humans,” it added.

The Islamic Emirate said that the forced displacement of more than one million Palestinians is a war crime and the ineffective stances of the international bodies in this regard show the unprecedented failure of the world order.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on the entire world, especially the Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address the issue of Palestine as soon as possible and stop the terror and unrestrained actions of Israel, otherwise everyone will be responsible for any humanitarian crisis that results from the current situation,” the statement said.