Climate Change
UN chief calls for ‘massive’ help as Pakistan puts flood losses at $30 billion
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “massive” international aid for flood-hit Pakistan while visiting the country on Friday, as Islamabad put the cost of flood-related damage at $30 billion.
Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered floods that have swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops, and killed about 1,400 people.
Huge areas of the country are inundated and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted. Both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.
“I call on the international community that Pakistan needs massive financial support, as according to initial estimates the losses are around $30 billion”, Guterres told a joint news conference in the capital Islamabad, after meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his two-day visit, Reuters reported.
Sharif said “Pakistan needs an infinite amount of funding” for its relief effort, adding the country “will remain in trouble as long as it doesn’t receive sufficient international assistance”.
The United Nations has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.
As well as meeting Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Guterres will tour affected areas during his visit.
Bhutto-Zardari told a news conference after the meeting that Pakistan was waiting for the rescue and relief phase of the crisis to end before calling a donor conference to work on reconstruction.
“When we have a 100km lake that has developed in the middle of Pakistan, tell me how big of a drain can I build to manage this?” he said.
“There is no man-made structure that can evacuate this water.”
In July and August, Pakistan recorded 391 mm of rainfall – nearly 190% more than the 30-year average. The southern province of Sindh has been overwhelmed, with 466% more rain than average.
Guterres said the world needed to understand the impact of climate change on low-income countries.
“It is essential for the international community to realize this, especially the countries who have contributed more to climate change,” he said.
Climate Change
Summer of ’22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe
Europe smashed previous temperature records this summer, with long periods of sunshine causing sweltering conditions and droughts across much of the continent but also helping boost much-needed solar power, according to data published Thursday.
The European Commission said average temperatures from June to August were 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher on the continent this year than the previous record set in 2021. In August alone, the previous monthly record from 2018 was exceeded by 0.8 C (1.4 F) this year, it said.
“European temperatures were most above average in the east of the continent in August, but were still well above average in the southwest, where they had been high also in June and July,” the commission said, citing data gathered by its Copernicus climate program, which has used satellites to monitor surface air temperatures since 1991, AP reported.
Separately, energy think tank Ember said the European Union set a new record for solar power this summer, reducing the need for natural gas imports.
The group said the 27-nation bloc generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year. Solar energy narrowly topped the share provided from wind or hydropower, while coming in just below that produced from burning coal.
Ember said that without the 99.4 terrawatt hours of electricity provided by solar, the EU would have had to buy 20 billion cubic meters of gas, costing about 29 billion euros (nearly $29 billion) during the four-month period.
The Netherlands and Germany, not known for their sunny climates, had the highest share of electricity from solar, followed by Spain. Poland saw the biggest increase in solar power generation compared with 2018, increasing installed capacity 26-fold, the report said.
“The solar records set this summer helped keep the lights on and reduced the EU’s now critical gas consumption, providing short-term relief to the soaring cost of energy,” its authors said.
With Europe trying to wean itself off Russian gas because of the war in Ukraine, and high fossil fuel prices expected to last for years, they urged governments to ensure that solar power use can expand further, including by removing regulatory hurdles.
The authors noted this would also help the EU achieve its climate goal, saying solar power — which provides much less electricity in the winter months — would need to increase up to nine-fold by 2035 for the bloc to meet the emissions targets set in the 2015 Paris accord.
Climate Change
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
Officials have warned that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that have left 1,300 people dead since mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.
Fariduddin Mustafa, administrator for the Jamshoro district, said on Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus, Associated Press reported. Still, the water continues to rise, he said.
Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.
″After we assessed water levels reached (a) dangerous level … and there was fear that the embankment of the lake might be caved in at any time, the administration decided to make a cut on the Bagh-e-Yousuf side to avert any uncontrollable flow of water,” he said.
Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate.
The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said.
The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.
The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid to victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left nearly 1,300 people dead and millions homeless around the country.
Planes from multiple countries have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
He will visit Pakistan on September 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
