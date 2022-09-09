Science & Technology
Summer of ’22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe
Europe smashed previous temperature records this summer, with long periods of sunshine causing sweltering conditions and droughts across much of the continent but also helping boost much-needed solar power, according to data published Thursday.
The European Commission said average temperatures from June to August were 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher on the continent this year than the previous record set in 2021. In August alone, the previous monthly record from 2018 was exceeded by 0.8 C (1.4 F) this year, it said.
“European temperatures were most above average in the east of the continent in August, but were still well above average in the southwest, where they had been high also in June and July,” the commission said, citing data gathered by its Copernicus climate program, which has used satellites to monitor surface air temperatures since 1991, AP reported.
Separately, energy think tank Ember said the European Union set a new record for solar power this summer, reducing the need for natural gas imports.
The group said the 27-nation bloc generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year. Solar energy narrowly topped the share provided from wind or hydropower, while coming in just below that produced from burning coal.
Ember said that without the 99.4 terrawatt hours of electricity provided by solar, the EU would have had to buy 20 billion cubic meters of gas, costing about 29 billion euros (nearly $29 billion) during the four-month period.
The Netherlands and Germany, not known for their sunny climates, had the highest share of electricity from solar, followed by Spain. Poland saw the biggest increase in solar power generation compared with 2018, increasing installed capacity 26-fold, the report said.
“The solar records set this summer helped keep the lights on and reduced the EU’s now critical gas consumption, providing short-term relief to the soaring cost of energy,” its authors said.
With Europe trying to wean itself off Russian gas because of the war in Ukraine, and high fossil fuel prices expected to last for years, they urged governments to ensure that solar power use can expand further, including by removing regulatory hurdles.
The authors noted this would also help the EU achieve its climate goal, saying solar power — which provides much less electricity in the winter months — would need to increase up to nine-fold by 2035 for the bloc to meet the emissions targets set in the 2015 Paris accord.
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
Apple has launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, billed as the most advanced Pro line-up ever, featuring a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone and an Always-On display.
Powered by the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that Apple says dramatically improves low-light photos.
The 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are available from September 16.
Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone.
This means the new Lock Screen keeps the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.
Apple says the latest 14 Pro models have industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover tougher than any smartphone glass.
A novel feature is the Crash Detection on iPhone which can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
Google to finally unveil Pixel 7 smartphones on October 6
Google has announced the reveal date for its next generation smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The flagship phones will be launched on October 6, just under a month after the launch of the latest iPhones.
This announcement follows leaks, speculations, leaked product videos and more.
Given that Google showed off the Pixel 7 back at its developers conference, I/O, back in May, we will now see the phone in all its glory — the redesigned camera housing, new colours, and exact specifications including a second generation Tensor SoC (system-on-a-chip).
In all likelihood, these phones will run Android 13 straight out of the box, as their predecessors (the still-excellent Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a).
India to design, build reusable rocket for global market
India has plans to design and build a new reusable rocket for the global market that would significantly cut the cost of launching satellites, a top Indian government official said on Monday.
Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said “all of us want launches to be much cheaper than what we do today.”
Addressing the seventh ‘Bengaluru Space Expo 2022’ and later talking to reporters, he noted that at present it takes about $10,000 to $15,000 to put a one-kg payload into orbit, India’s Financial Express reported.
“We have to bring it down to $5,000 or even $1,000 per kg. Only way to do that is to make the rocket reusable. Today in India we don’t have reusable technology yet in launch vehicles (rockets),” Somanath said.
“So, the idea is the next rocket that we are going to build after GSLV Mk III should be a reusable rocket,” he added at the inaugural session of the international conference and exhibition.
Somanath said ISRO has been working on various technologies, including the one demonstrated with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD), last week. “We will have to have a retro-propulsion to land it (rocket back on earth)”.
“So, it’s a big shift from what we do today,” he pointed out. “I would like to see this (proposal) taking shape in the next few months.”
“We would like to see such a rocket, a rocket which will be competitive-enough, a rocket that will be cost-conscious, production-friendly which will be built in India but operated globally for the services of the space sector,” he said.
