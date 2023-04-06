Latest News
UN protests against IEA’s ban on women working for the UN
The United Nations in Afghanistan has called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse an order banning women working for the UN in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN said it had been notified by the IEA that no Afghan woman is permitted to work for the UN in Afghanistan – with immediate effect.
The statement said the UN has instructed all national staff – men and women – not to report to the office until further notice.
“The ban is unlawful under international law and cannot be accepted by the United Nations.
“It constitutes an unparalleled violation of women’s rights, a flagrant breach of humanitarian principles, and a breach of international rules on the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, including those extended to all UN personnel,” the statement read.
The UN said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, is engaging the IEA to convey the organization’s protest and to seek an immediate reversal of the order.
“The UN is also engaging with Member States, the donor community, and humanitarian partners,” the statement read.
The organization said the order will “further impact the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan, and the UN’s ability to support the population as they experience an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Two-thirds of the Afghan population – some 28.3 million people – require life-saving assistance to survive, including 20 million people who are food insecure, six million of whom are one step away from famine.
“In the history of the United Nations, no other regime has ever tried to ban women from working for the Organization just because they are women. This decision represents an assault against women, the fundamental principles of the UN, and on international law,” said Roza Otunbayeva.
IEA condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli police.
Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence. The Islamic Waqf authorities, which manages the compound, said police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
The IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the raid was “a clear violation of international, Islamic, and humanitarian norms.”
The ministry emphasized that such actions provoke emotions in Muslims worldwide and show disrespect towards Islamic values.
Early on Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.
Palestinian militant groups warned that further confrontation was coming, but a Palestinian official said the Palestinian Authority was in contact with officials in Egypt, Jordan, the United States and at the United Nations to de-escalate the situation, Time reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was working to “calm tensions” at the holy site.
21 dead, over a hundred injured in natural disasters in past 2 weeks
Officials say 21 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured due to heavy rains, floods and earthquakes in Afghanistan over the past two weeks.
Shafiullah Rahimi, the spokesperson of the State Ministry for Disaster Management, says that the casualties happened in 30 provinces of the country due to earthquakes, heavy rains, floods and hailstorms.
According to him, 2,625 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed. Also, hundreds of livestock have perised and the crops of nearly 30,000 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed.
Recently, Ghor-Kabul highway was also blocked due to heavy snowfall.
Possible ban on UN’s female staff sparks widespread concern
Responding to indications by the UN in Afghanistan that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) plans to stop Afghan women from working for the organization has sparked widespread concern among the international community.
In a tweet on Wednesday, former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said the IEA had to respect women’s rights to education and work in the “public and private” sectors during Doha negotiations.
He said the IEA must fulfill its commitment to the agreement.
Khalilzad also said any decision to ban women from working in UN offices is “wrong” and will increase the suffering of the Afghan people.
According to him, such actions will reduce humanitarian aid to the country and emphasized that a decision of this nature would complicate the interactions of the international community with the IEA and harm the interests of Afghanistan.
“Afghan women have the inalienable right to study and work, these rights are recognized in Islam and international conventions,” Khalilzad tweeted.
Concerns were raised on Tuesday when the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) got to hear that the IEA was clamping down on its female staff.
In a tweet on Tuesday, UNAMA said its female staff in Nangarhar had been stopped from reporting for work. Reuters then reported that the instructions were applicable countrywide.
UNAMA expressed its concern and warned the IEA it would not be able to continue its work without female employees.
UN Secretary-General Guterres tweeted: “I strongly condemn the prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from working in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.”
“If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it.”
The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, also reacted on his Twitter page and said the IEA decision to ban Afghan women UN staff from working is another gross violation of their fundamental rights, is against the UN Charter and will seriously impact essential services for Afghans. Women staff are essential, he said.
“I urge Taliban (IEA) to reverse the decision immediately,” Bennett tweeted.
