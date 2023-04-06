UN protests against IEA’s ban on women working for the UN

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2023)

The United Nations in Afghanistan has called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse an order banning women working for the UN in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN said it had been notified by the IEA that no Afghan woman is permitted to work for the UN in Afghanistan – with immediate effect.

The statement said the UN has instructed all national staff – men and women – not to report to the office until further notice.

“The ban is unlawful under international law and cannot be accepted by the United Nations.

“It constitutes an unparalleled violation of women’s rights, a flagrant breach of humanitarian principles, and a breach of international rules on the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, including those extended to all UN personnel,” the statement read.

The UN said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, is engaging the IEA to convey the organization’s protest and to seek an immediate reversal of the order.

“The UN is also engaging with Member States, the donor community, and humanitarian partners,” the statement read.

The organization said the order will “further impact the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan, and the UN’s ability to support the population as they experience an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

Two-thirds of the Afghan population – some 28.3 million people – require life-saving assistance to survive, including 20 million people who are food insecure, six million of whom are one step away from famine.

“In the history of the United Nations, no other regime has ever tried to ban women from working for the Organization just because they are women. This decision represents an assault against women, the fundamental principles of the UN, and on international law,” said Roza Otunbayeva.