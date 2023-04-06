IEA condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli police.

Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence. The Islamic Waqf authorities, which manages the compound, said police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the raid was “a clear violation of international, Islamic, and humanitarian norms.”

The ministry emphasized that such actions provoke emotions in Muslims worldwide and show disrespect towards Islamic values.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.

Palestinian militant groups warned that further confrontation was coming, but a Palestinian official said the Palestinian Authority was in contact with officials in Egypt, Jordan, the United States and at the United Nations to de-escalate the situation, Time reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was working to “calm tensions” at the holy site.