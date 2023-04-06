Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan food aid to the needy in Nangarhar
Bayat Foundation on Wednesday handed out much needed food aid to needy families in Nangarhar Province.
Bayat Foundation officials emphasized that this assistance is provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need. These aid packages include wheat flour, rice and oil.
“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s donations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have already distributed in different provinces, today we are fortunately distributing some food including flour, oil and rice in the city of Jalalabad.
“The list of beneficiaries was already prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our assistance continues in the provinces and the city of Kabul,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy of the Bayat Foundation, said.
Local authorities in Nangarhar welcomed the foundation’s initiative and called on other organizations to help the needy during the holy month of Ramazan.
“Such foundations that donate food items should coordinate with provincial departments. They would fully cooperate,” Mohammad Asif Rahmani, the representative of Nangarhar’s Directorate of Economy, said.
Attaullah Sahil, the manager of Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company in Nangarhar, which carried out the survey said: “Alhamdulillah, the process was very transparent. We surveyed different parts of the city and identified needy people.”
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also help them.
“Alhamdulillah, I am very happy. I am satisfied with them. May Allah be pleased with them,” Jame Gol, an aid recipient, said.
“I am facing many problems,” said Qandi Gol, another aid recipient. “One of my sons is disabled. I have been a widow for fourteen years. There is no one to work for me.”
Bayat Foundation helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during in times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, health and educational centers.
Latest News
IEA condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli police.
Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence. The Islamic Waqf authorities, which manages the compound, said police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
The IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the raid was “a clear violation of international, Islamic, and humanitarian norms.”
The ministry emphasized that such actions provoke emotions in Muslims worldwide and show disrespect towards Islamic values.
Early on Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.
Palestinian militant groups warned that further confrontation was coming, but a Palestinian official said the Palestinian Authority was in contact with officials in Egypt, Jordan, the United States and at the United Nations to de-escalate the situation, Time reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was working to “calm tensions” at the holy site.
Latest News
UN protests against IEA’s ban on women working for the UN
The United Nations in Afghanistan has called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse an order banning women working for the UN in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN said it had been notified by the IEA that no Afghan woman is permitted to work for the UN in Afghanistan – with immediate effect.
The statement said the UN has instructed all national staff – men and women – not to report to the office until further notice.
“The ban is unlawful under international law and cannot be accepted by the United Nations.
“It constitutes an unparalleled violation of women’s rights, a flagrant breach of humanitarian principles, and a breach of international rules on the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, including those extended to all UN personnel,” the statement read.
The UN said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, is engaging the IEA to convey the organization’s protest and to seek an immediate reversal of the order.
“The UN is also engaging with Member States, the donor community, and humanitarian partners,” the statement read.
The organization said the order will “further impact the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan, and the UN’s ability to support the population as they experience an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Two-thirds of the Afghan population – some 28.3 million people – require life-saving assistance to survive, including 20 million people who are food insecure, six million of whom are one step away from famine.
“In the history of the United Nations, no other regime has ever tried to ban women from working for the Organization just because they are women. This decision represents an assault against women, the fundamental principles of the UN, and on international law,” said Roza Otunbayeva.
Latest News
21 dead, over a hundred injured in natural disasters in past 2 weeks
Officials say 21 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured due to heavy rains, floods and earthquakes in Afghanistan over the past two weeks.
Shafiullah Rahimi, the spokesperson of the State Ministry for Disaster Management, says that the casualties happened in 30 provinces of the country due to earthquakes, heavy rains, floods and hailstorms.
According to him, 2,625 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed. Also, hundreds of livestock have perised and the crops of nearly 30,000 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed.
Recently, Ghor-Kabul highway was also blocked due to heavy snowfall.
