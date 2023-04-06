Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan food aid to the needy in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2023)

Bayat Foundation on Wednesday handed out much needed food aid to needy families in Nangarhar Province.

Bayat Foundation officials emphasized that this assistance is provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need. These aid packages include wheat flour, rice and oil.

“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s donations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have already distributed in different provinces, today we are fortunately distributing some food including flour, oil and rice in the city of Jalalabad.

“The list of beneficiaries was already prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our assistance continues in the provinces and the city of Kabul,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy of the Bayat Foundation, said.

Local authorities in Nangarhar welcomed the foundation’s initiative and called on other organizations to help the needy during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Such foundations that donate food items should coordinate with provincial departments. They would fully cooperate,” Mohammad Asif Rahmani, the representative of Nangarhar’s Directorate of Economy, said.

Attaullah Sahil, the manager of Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company in Nangarhar, which carried out the survey said: “Alhamdulillah, the process was very transparent. We surveyed different parts of the city and identified needy people.”

Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also help them.

“Alhamdulillah, I am very happy. I am satisfied with them. May Allah be pleased with them,” Jame Gol, an aid recipient, said.

“I am facing many problems,” said Qandi Gol, another aid recipient. “One of my sons is disabled. I have been a widow for fourteen years. There is no one to work for me.”

Bayat Foundation helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during in times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, health and educational centers.