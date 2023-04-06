Afghanistan: State land being distributed to private investors

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2023)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) says the process of distributing land, owned by the ministry, to private investors has started.

According to them, ownership documents are being distributed on a daily basis to the new owners.

“During these days, we are signing the files to give our investors 100 acres, 500 acres, 1,000 acres and 2,000 acres of land for investment,” said Attaullah Omari, minister of MAIL.

“In every sector that they want, they can invest, especially important sectors such as Jalalabad Canal, Kamal Khan Dam, Salma Dam or Qosh Tepa Canal.”

Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials have said that investors are more interested in investing in the agriculture sector, which is a lucrative sector.

According to them, there are no problems in the process of distributing documents from the Ministry of Agriculture to investors.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the investment sector in Afghanistan, supporting traders, help them and finally providing them with the opportunity to do business,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.

According to economic experts, Afghanistan also has the capacity to invest in the livestock sector, and if investments are made in this sector, Afghanistan will soon become self-sufficient in dairy production.