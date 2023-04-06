Latest News
Afghanistan seeking to develop ties with Russia: Muttaqi
Afghanistan is seeking to develop its political and economic relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said.
Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov on Wednesday met with Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed political, security and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia, according to Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Muttaqi added that the security situation in the country has improved and assured the Russian envoy that there would not be any security threat emanating from Afghanistan to neighboring countries.
“Afghanistan is interested in expanding its political and economic relations with Russia,” said Muttaqi, adding that the “security has improved in Afghanistan and fortunately, there is no serious security threat inside nor emanating from Afghanistan.”
Russian Ambassador Zhirnov meanwhile emphasized the close relations and cooperation between the two countries.
“The Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov also stressed maintaining close ties between the two countries, expressing readiness for future visits by various government delegations between the two countries,” Ahmad said.
The meeting came after several remarks by the Russian delegations concerning the risks and security threat from Afghanistan to the Central Asian countries.
However, the IEA officials reiterated that they would not allow any groups or entities from Afghanistan to attack the neighboring countries.
Latest News
Afghanistan: State land being distributed to private investors
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) says the process of distributing land, owned by the ministry, to private investors has started.
According to them, ownership documents are being distributed on a daily basis to the new owners.
“During these days, we are signing the files to give our investors 100 acres, 500 acres, 1,000 acres and 2,000 acres of land for investment,” said Attaullah Omari, minister of MAIL.
“In every sector that they want, they can invest, especially important sectors such as Jalalabad Canal, Kamal Khan Dam, Salma Dam or Qosh Tepa Canal.”
Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials have said that investors are more interested in investing in the agriculture sector, which is a lucrative sector.
According to them, there are no problems in the process of distributing documents from the Ministry of Agriculture to investors.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the investment sector in Afghanistan, supporting traders, help them and finally providing them with the opportunity to do business,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.
According to economic experts, Afghanistan also has the capacity to invest in the livestock sector, and if investments are made in this sector, Afghanistan will soon become self-sufficient in dairy production.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan food aid to the needy in Nangarhar
Bayat Foundation on Wednesday handed out much needed food aid to needy families in Nangarhar Province.
Bayat Foundation officials emphasized that this assistance is provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need. These aid packages include wheat flour, rice and oil.
“In continuation of the Bayat Foundation’s donations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, which we have already distributed in different provinces, today we are fortunately distributing some food including flour, oil and rice in the city of Jalalabad.
“The list of beneficiaries was already prepared by the Bayat Foundation team. Our assistance continues in the provinces and the city of Kabul,” Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy of the Bayat Foundation, said.
Local authorities in Nangarhar welcomed the foundation’s initiative and called on other organizations to help the needy during the holy month of Ramazan.
“Such foundations that donate food items should coordinate with provincial departments. They would fully cooperate,” Mohammad Asif Rahmani, the representative of Nangarhar’s Directorate of Economy, said.
Attaullah Sahil, the manager of Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company in Nangarhar, which carried out the survey said: “Alhamdulillah, the process was very transparent. We surveyed different parts of the city and identified needy people.”
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also help them.
“Alhamdulillah, I am very happy. I am satisfied with them. May Allah be pleased with them,” Jame Gol, an aid recipient, said.
“I am facing many problems,” said Qandi Gol, another aid recipient. “One of my sons is disabled. I have been a widow for fourteen years. There is no one to work for me.”
Bayat Foundation helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during in times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, health and educational centers.
Latest News
IEA condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli police.
Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence. The Islamic Waqf authorities, which manages the compound, said police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
The IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the raid was “a clear violation of international, Islamic, and humanitarian norms.”
The ministry emphasized that such actions provoke emotions in Muslims worldwide and show disrespect towards Islamic values.
Early on Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.
Palestinian militant groups warned that further confrontation was coming, but a Palestinian official said the Palestinian Authority was in contact with officials in Egypt, Jordan, the United States and at the United Nations to de-escalate the situation, Time reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was working to “calm tensions” at the holy site.
Afghanistan seeking to develop ties with Russia: Muttaqi
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
Afghanistan: State land being distributed to private investors
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan food aid to the needy in Nangarhar
Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers meet in China in restoration of diplomatic ties
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed
Saar: Fate of Afghanistan seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
High activity spotted at North Korea nuclear complex
-
Regional4 days ago
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
-
Latest News4 days ago
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
-
Business5 days ago
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
-
World3 days ago
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows