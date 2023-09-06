Latest News
UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises, including Afghanistan
The United Nations released $125 million from its emergency relief fund Tuesday to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, including Afghanistan.
Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at $8 million each, the Associated Press reported.
The U.N. Central Emergency Relief Fund known will also provide $6.5 million to both Central African Republic and Mozambique, $6 million to both Cameroon and the Palestinian territories and $4 million to Malawi.
The fund will also provide $8 million to support refugee operations in Bangladesh and $6 million for refugees in Uganda.
“It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people’s needs compel them to scale up,” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in announcing the new allocations.
He said the Central Emergency Relief Fund can fill some gaps and save lives thanks to the generosity of a wide range of donors, “but we need individual donors to step up as well — this is a fund by all and for all.”
This year, the U.N. has appealed for more than $55 billion — a record — to help 250 million people affected by conflict, climate, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, displacement and other crises. But so far, its appeal has received about $16 billion, under 30% of the funds needed.
The $125 million from the Central Emergency Relief Fund brings the total amount allocated to underfunded emergencies this year to more than $270 million, the largest amount since the fund was established in 2005.
The U.N. humanitarian office said this reflects “skyrocketing humanitarian needs and the fact that regular donor funding is not keeping pace.”
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said millions of people will go hungry this year unless donors provide the nearly $39 billion still needed to meet the U.N.’s appeal.
He pointed to Tuesday’s announcement from the U.N. World Food Program that it is being forced to cut an additional 2 million hungry people in Afghanistan from food assistance this month because of a lack of funding. That brings the total number of Afghans who have lost aid this year to 10 million.
In the coming months, the World Food Program said, it can provide food to only 3 million people. The Rome-based agency said $1 billion would be required for it to reach the 21 million people in need for the next six months.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s former IEC chief returns home after three year absence
Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), returned to Kabul on Tuesday, the IEA’s contact commission said.
After arriving home, Nuristani urged other politicians and former officials to return home. He said he left the country three years ago due to medical reasons but that he has returned home. However, he will need to see his doctor every six months, he said.
“Of course, some people are happy that security has been established in the country, and some have complaints,” Nuristani added.
“The process of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities living in exile is going on normally and every week we see people returning to the country and so far hundreds of people have been sent return forms and are waiting for their documents in order to return to their country,” said the commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq.
In 2018, Youssef Nooristani was convicted of fraud and concealment of money by an American court. He was sentenced to six months house arrest by a federal court judge in the United States for the crime of theft from public funds, and was under supervision for three years.
More than 650 former government officials and personalities have returned to Kabul through the IEA’s Contact Commission.
Wasiq meanwhile confirmed that Maryam Koofi, a former MP, also returned home on Tuesday morning.
Latest News
Work gets underway to increase power from Turkmenistan to Herat substation
Afghanistan’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has officially started work on Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation in order to increase the capacity of electricity from Turkmenistan.
The project is being carried out by the ministry of energy and water in cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan.
Officials said the project will cost $3.5 million, which is being paid for by the ministry.
Breshna officials in Herat said once the project is complete the power transmission capacity will increase from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts and a new booster transformer will ease the province’s power shortages.
According to Turkmen officials, the project will take six months to complete.
“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan.
Herat currently gets its power from Iran and Turkmenistan. However, consumers in the province have complained that the amount of power coming in from Iran is a lot less than in the past.
Latest News
Malaysian envoy visits Afghanistan carrying ‘special message’
Acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Malaysia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman, the ministry said on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the ministry, Ahmad Azam said in the meeting that he traveled to Afghanistan with a special message from the foreign minister of Malaysia as he hopes relations between the two countries would expand like in the past.
The diplomat added that he expects to carry a message of expansion of relations and cooperation from Kabul.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi said in the meeting that the message of the foreign minister of Malaysia is very important and that he believes it will help strengthen relations between the two countries.
He added that there are good trade and investment opportunities that should be used effectively.
UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises, including Afghanistan
UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up
Tahawol: Need to reopen schools and universities to girls discussed
Saar: Relations with the world discussed
Fit-again Rahul in India’s World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
North Korea’s Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Forty-one feared dead in migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean
Record flooding along Alaska river near Juneau prompts evacuations
Tahawol: Need to reopen schools and universities to girls discussed
Saar: Relations with the world discussed
Tahawol: Threats of reprisals against ex-govt officials discussed
Saar: Iran’s judiciary delegation visiting Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terror groups’ existence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
-
Business3 days ago
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
-
Saar3 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for not allowing interference in domestic affairs discussed
-
Sport2 days ago
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup
-
Latest News2 days ago
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
-
World5 days ago
China’s Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India, sources say
-
International Sports2 days ago
The week in Asian football
-
Latest News4 days ago
Enemies of Afghanistan and Islam cannot tolerate country’s freedom: Haqqani