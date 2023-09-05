Afghanistan’s former IEC chief returns home after three year absence

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2023)

Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), returned to Kabul on Tuesday, the IEA’s contact commission said.

After arriving home, Nuristani urged other politicians and former officials to return home. He said he left the country three years ago due to medical reasons but that he has returned home. However, he will need to see his doctor every six months, he said.

“Of course, some people are happy that security has been established in the country, and some have complaints,” Nuristani added.

“The process of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities living in exile is going on normally and every week we see people returning to the country and so far hundreds of people have been sent return forms and are waiting for their documents in order to return to their country,” said the commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq.

In 2018, Youssef Nooristani was convicted of fraud and concealment of money by an American court. He was sentenced to six months house arrest by a federal court judge in the United States for the crime of theft from public funds, and was under supervision for three years.

More than 650 former government officials and personalities have returned to Kabul through the IEA’s Contact Commission.

Wasiq meanwhile confirmed that Maryam Koofi, a former MP, also returned home on Tuesday morning.