Afghanistan’s former IEC chief returns home after three year absence
Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), returned to Kabul on Tuesday, the IEA’s contact commission said.
After arriving home, Nuristani urged other politicians and former officials to return home. He said he left the country three years ago due to medical reasons but that he has returned home. However, he will need to see his doctor every six months, he said.
“Of course, some people are happy that security has been established in the country, and some have complaints,” Nuristani added.
“The process of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities living in exile is going on normally and every week we see people returning to the country and so far hundreds of people have been sent return forms and are waiting for their documents in order to return to their country,” said the commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq.
In 2018, Youssef Nooristani was convicted of fraud and concealment of money by an American court. He was sentenced to six months house arrest by a federal court judge in the United States for the crime of theft from public funds, and was under supervision for three years.
More than 650 former government officials and personalities have returned to Kabul through the IEA’s Contact Commission.
Wasiq meanwhile confirmed that Maryam Koofi, a former MP, also returned home on Tuesday morning.
Work gets underway to increase power from Turkmenistan to Herat substation
Afghanistan’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has officially started work on Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation in order to increase the capacity of electricity from Turkmenistan.
The project is being carried out by the ministry of energy and water in cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan.
Officials said the project will cost $3.5 million, which is being paid for by the ministry.
Breshna officials in Herat said once the project is complete the power transmission capacity will increase from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts and a new booster transformer will ease the province’s power shortages.
According to Turkmen officials, the project will take six months to complete.
“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan.
Herat currently gets its power from Iran and Turkmenistan. However, consumers in the province have complained that the amount of power coming in from Iran is a lot less than in the past.
Malaysian envoy visits Afghanistan carrying ‘special message’
Acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Malaysia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman, the ministry said on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the ministry, Ahmad Azam said in the meeting that he traveled to Afghanistan with a special message from the foreign minister of Malaysia as he hopes relations between the two countries would expand like in the past.
The diplomat added that he expects to carry a message of expansion of relations and cooperation from Kabul.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi said in the meeting that the message of the foreign minister of Malaysia is very important and that he believes it will help strengthen relations between the two countries.
He added that there are good trade and investment opportunities that should be used effectively.
IEA foreign minister meets with Japanese envoy
The foreign minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Japanese ambassador to Kabul, Takashi Okada on Monday where the two diplomats discussed a number of issues including security, counter-narcotics and economic growth in Afghanistan.
Okada said at the meeting: “I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Japanese government to develop and strengthen relations with the Islamic Emirate and also provide information about the second meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan.”
“We want to listen to your requests in these areas and discuss them seriously in this meeting,” Okada said.
He further added: “The international community is willing to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the fields of climate change, water management, historical monuments, terrorism and health.”
Muttaqi in turn thanked the Japanese ambassador for the information and added that “in the future, we have set goals for the development of diplomatic relations with the countries of the region and the world and for the beneficial use of economic opportunities.”
He also said the Islamic Emirate has made significant achievements in the areas of security, development of political and economic relations, prevention of drug cultivation, and trafficking, in the treatment of drug addicts and health services.
“Many issues have been resolved between the Islamic Emirate and the international community in the fight against drugs, the threat for other countries from the territory of Afghanistan, strengthening security and other areas, and now a good atmosphere of trust has been created for interaction,” Muttaqi said.
In the end, both sides emphasized the need for development of relations and the strengthening of cooperation.
