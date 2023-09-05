Work gets underway to increase power from Turkmenistan to Herat substation

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2023)

Afghanistan’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has officially started work on Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation in order to increase the capacity of electricity from Turkmenistan.

The project is being carried out by the ministry of energy and water in cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan.

Officials said the project will cost $3.5 million, which is being paid for by the ministry.

Breshna officials in Herat said once the project is complete the power transmission capacity will increase from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts and a new booster transformer will ease the province’s power shortages.

According to Turkmen officials, the project will take six months to complete.

“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan.

Herat currently gets its power from Iran and Turkmenistan. However, consumers in the province have complained that the amount of power coming in from Iran is a lot less than in the past.