Latest News
Work gets underway to increase power from Turkmenistan to Herat substation
Afghanistan’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has officially started work on Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation in order to increase the capacity of electricity from Turkmenistan.
The project is being carried out by the ministry of energy and water in cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan.
Officials said the project will cost $3.5 million, which is being paid for by the ministry.
Breshna officials in Herat said once the project is complete the power transmission capacity will increase from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts and a new booster transformer will ease the province’s power shortages.
According to Turkmen officials, the project will take six months to complete.
“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan.
Herat currently gets its power from Iran and Turkmenistan. However, consumers in the province have complained that the amount of power coming in from Iran is a lot less than in the past.
Latest News
Malaysian envoy visits Afghanistan carrying ‘special message’
Acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Malaysia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman, the ministry said on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the ministry, Ahmad Azam said in the meeting that he traveled to Afghanistan with a special message from the foreign minister of Malaysia as he hopes relations between the two countries would expand like in the past.
The diplomat added that he expects to carry a message of expansion of relations and cooperation from Kabul.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi said in the meeting that the message of the foreign minister of Malaysia is very important and that he believes it will help strengthen relations between the two countries.
He added that there are good trade and investment opportunities that should be used effectively.
Latest News
IEA foreign minister meets with Japanese envoy
The foreign minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Japanese ambassador to Kabul, Takashi Okada on Monday where the two diplomats discussed a number of issues including security, counter-narcotics and economic growth in Afghanistan.
Okada said at the meeting: “I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Japanese government to develop and strengthen relations with the Islamic Emirate and also provide information about the second meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan.”
“We want to listen to your requests in these areas and discuss them seriously in this meeting,” Okada said.
He further added: “The international community is willing to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the fields of climate change, water management, historical monuments, terrorism and health.”
Muttaqi in turn thanked the Japanese ambassador for the information and added that “in the future, we have set goals for the development of diplomatic relations with the countries of the region and the world and for the beneficial use of economic opportunities.”
He also said the Islamic Emirate has made significant achievements in the areas of security, development of political and economic relations, prevention of drug cultivation, and trafficking, in the treatment of drug addicts and health services.
“Many issues have been resolved between the Islamic Emirate and the international community in the fight against drugs, the threat for other countries from the territory of Afghanistan, strengthening security and other areas, and now a good atmosphere of trust has been created for interaction,” Muttaqi said.
In the end, both sides emphasized the need for development of relations and the strengthening of cooperation.
Latest News
UN rights body urged to set up independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan
The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) and 63 human rights groups in a letter have called on the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan.
According to the letter, the last two years have been marked by increased reprisal killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances, not only of human rights defenders, journalists and artists, but also of at least 800 former government officials and members of the national security forces, as documented in the most recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
It added that there have been crackdowns on civil society and violations of fundamental human rights on discriminatory grounds.
The letter noted that the Council has responded appropriately to situations comparable in terms of gravity and extent to the situation in Afghanistan with the establishment of Commissions of Inquiry for Syria and Ukraine, an Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, and a Fact Finding Mission for Iran.
“By establishing a fully resourced independent investigative mechanism on Afghanistan, the Council will act consistently with its approach to these situations and demonstrate that it can take meaningful steps towards ensuring accountability for violations and abuses committed in Afghanistan,” the letter reads.
The letter also called for the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan and ensuring of meaningful follow-up to the report of the Special Rapporteur and the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected claims of violations of human rights.
