UN Security Council hears how IEA bans on women are 'obscuring' positive achievements
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva said on Wednesday that the bans affecting women and girls in the country were “obscuring” some of the other more positive achievements that have taken place under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
She said UNAMA continues to face a “complicated situation in Afghanistan,” and that restrictions against Afghan women working for the United Nations places a question mark over the organization’s activities across the country.
Briefing the UN Security Council, Otunbayeva said: “We have been given no explanations by the de facto authorities for this ban and no assurances that it will be lifted.”
She stated UNAMA will not put their national female staff in danger, and therefore have stopped them from reporting to work since the ban was imposed in April. All male national staff performing non-essential tasks are also still at home.
Otunbayeva went on to say, the UN in Afghanistan is “steadfast” over their decision that “female national staff will not be replaced by male national staff as some de facto authorities have suggested.”
She said: “The Taliban (Islamic Emirate) ask to be recognized by the United Nations and its members, but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.”
On positive changes identified, she said: “One of these is the growing evidence that the Taliban’s ban on opium cultivation, announced in April last year, has been effectively enforced in many parts of the country. According to initial media reports, cultivation of opium has significantly decreased.”
She added however that at the same time, the opium economy has helped sustain parts of the rural economy in Afghanistan. “Donors should consider allocating funding to alternative livelihood programmes that address the specific needs of farmers affected by the ban,” she said.
Otunbayeva also pointed out that the Afghan economy remains stable, albeit at a low equilibrium and that according to the World,
inflation is declining and the exchange rate remains steady.
“In part this is due to the welcome reduction of high-level corruption. The de facto authorities continue to report the collection of sufficient revenues to finance government operations, including paying civil service salaries,” she said.
However, this macro-economic stability, coexists with severe household poverty. She said 58 percent of households struggle to satisfy basic needs and that humanitarian efforts continue to address the needs of the nearly 20 million people.
She warned that given the drop in donor funding, United Nations cash shipments, required for humanitarian operations, are expected to decrease.
She went on to say that the IEA is making concerted counter-terrorism efforts, particularly with Daesh. Despite this, attacks have taken place, she said.
Otunbayeva also stated that while the end of the armed conflict has greatly reduced the number of civilian casualties since the IEA came to power, the United Nations Mine Action Service in Afghanistan estimates around 100 casualties per month from unexploded ordnance.
According to her, UNAMA is “greatly concerned by Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Years of drought have compounded the effects of conflict and poverty. Climate change is fostering population displacements inside Afghanistan that could be destabilizing,” she said adding that in order to address Afghanistan’s lack of water and consequent food insecurity, the IEA has begun digging a canal that will divert waters from the northern Amu Darya river, raising the concerns of neighboring countries.
“Overall the need to mitigate the effects of climate change requires a more specific dialogue between the de facto authorities and the international community,” she said.
WFP deputy chief visits Afghanistan, reaffirms WFP’s commitment to Afghans
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau said this week, after his visit to Afghanistan, that it is clear WFP programs save lives in Afghanistan every day.
During his five-day visit, Skau traveled to Bagrami district in Kabul Province and Charikar City in Parwan Province to visit ongoing WFP activities. In Kabul, he met the UN leadership in Afghanistan, diplomats and NGOs as well as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
In his meetings with the IEA he emphasized the crucial role women play in supporting WFP’s response to reach the most vulnerable women and girls, a statement issued by the organization said.
“We will continue to work towards the full participation of women staff across our response, and to ensure that Afghan girls, boys, women and men in need have equal access to WFP’s assistance,” he said.
Over 15 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to be experiencing acute food insecurity with 2.8 million people in ‘emergency’ levels of hunger. On top of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis, communities are further battered by severe weather. Every year, extreme weather has a devastating impact on millions of people across the country.
In addition, rations have had to be reduced for people even in the areas with the highest levels of food insecurity, and 8 million highly vulnerable people will no longer receive WFP’s emergency assistance due to funding shortfalls. WFP urgently needs US$918 million to maintain operations for the coming six months, the statement read.
Winners of religious subjects contest in Kabul receive AWCC prizes
Winners of a religious subjects competition among top students of public and private schools, which was held last week, received prizes from the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).
Deputy Minister of Education welcomed such competitions and asked businessmen and investors to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the field of education.
“This was a first step that was taken. This step must be followed. Other businessmen should come and invest in this sector. Companies should invest in education,” Sibghatullah Wasil, Finance and Administration Deputy of the Ministry of Education, said.
AWCC officials said that they will continue to support the education sector in the country.
“AWCC considers financial support of such cultural programs at the provincial level as its religious responsibility,” Mohammad Khan Yaqubi, a representative of AWCC, said.
Some of the participants in the competition called for holding contest in other subjects as well.
“I am indebted to my teachers and parents who really worked hard for me and I was able to obtain such a result,” Ferdous, a student, said.
More than 200 outstanding Grade 12 students from sixteen educational districts of Kabul city participated in the competition, and the winner of the first place received a laptop, the second place holder received a mobile phone, and the third place holder received a bicycle from AWCC.
IEA condemns Israel forces’ attack in Jenin city
The foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli forces’ attack in Jenin city of the occupied West Bank.
According to reports, the attack by Israeli forces left several innocent Palestinians martyred, including a 15-year-old boy, and others injured.
“Such inhumane acts by the Israeli forces against the persecuted Palestinians are unequivocal violations of international, Islamic, and humanitarian laws that incite Muslims around the globe,” the statement read.
