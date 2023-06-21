Latest News
WFP deputy chief visits Afghanistan, reaffirms WFP’s commitment to Afghans
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau said this week, after his visit to Afghanistan, that it is clear WFP programs save lives in Afghanistan every day.
During his five-day visit, Skau traveled to Bagrami district in Kabul Province and Charikar City in Parwan Province to visit ongoing WFP activities. In Kabul, he met the UN leadership in Afghanistan, diplomats and NGOs as well as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
In his meetings with the IEA he emphasized the crucial role women play in supporting WFP’s response to reach the most vulnerable women and girls, a statement issued by the organization said.
“We will continue to work towards the full participation of women staff across our response, and to ensure that Afghan girls, boys, women and men in need have equal access to WFP’s assistance,” he said.
Over 15 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to be experiencing acute food insecurity with 2.8 million people in ‘emergency’ levels of hunger. On top of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis, communities are further battered by severe weather. Every year, extreme weather has a devastating impact on millions of people across the country.
In addition, rations have had to be reduced for people even in the areas with the highest levels of food insecurity, and 8 million highly vulnerable people will no longer receive WFP’s emergency assistance due to funding shortfalls. WFP urgently needs US$918 million to maintain operations for the coming six months, the statement read.
Winners of religious subjects contest in Kabul receive AWCC prizes
Winners of a religious subjects competition among top students of public and private schools, which was held last week, received prizes from the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).
Deputy Minister of Education welcomed such competitions and asked businessmen and investors to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the field of education.
“This was a first step that was taken. This step must be followed. Other businessmen should come and invest in this sector. Companies should invest in education,” Sibghatullah Wasil, Finance and Administration Deputy of the Ministry of Education, said.
AWCC officials said that they will continue to support the education sector in the country.
“AWCC considers financial support of such cultural programs at the provincial level as its religious responsibility,” Mohammad Khan Yaqubi, a representative of AWCC, said.
Some of the participants in the competition called for holding contest in other subjects as well.
“I am indebted to my teachers and parents who really worked hard for me and I was able to obtain such a result,” Ferdous, a student, said.
More than 200 outstanding Grade 12 students from sixteen educational districts of Kabul city participated in the competition, and the winner of the first place received a laptop, the second place holder received a mobile phone, and the third place holder received a bicycle from AWCC.
IEA condemns Israel forces’ attack in Jenin city
The foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli forces’ attack in Jenin city of the occupied West Bank.
According to reports, the attack by Israeli forces left several innocent Palestinians martyred, including a 15-year-old boy, and others injured.
“Such inhumane acts by the Israeli forces against the persecuted Palestinians are unequivocal violations of international, Islamic, and humanitarian laws that incite Muslims around the globe,” the statement read.
Afghan envoy in Pakistan says UNHCR not interested in solving refugees’ issue
UNHCR has not taken any cooperative and beneficial measures to solve the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the Afghan envoy in Islamabad said on Tuesday.
Acting Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shekib, said in a video message on the occasion of World Refugees Day, that Pakistani police are harassing and capturing Afghans under various pretexts.
“We hope that the Government of Pakistan will stop the harassment of Afghans by police,” Shekib said. “I also request UNHCR and related international agencies which have not yet taken any cooperative and beneficial measures to solve the problems of Afghan refugees and they have not shown any interest to pay attention to these problems.”
According to the diplomat, so far around 3,000 Afghans have been released from Pakistani prisons and returned to their country.
