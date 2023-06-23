Latest News
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs
The United Nations’ special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, met with acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs during his visit to Kabul on Thursday.
According to foreign ministry’s statement, Feridun said he feels the international community is eager to improve engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the war has ended, peace and stability have returned, corruption has ended and important achievements have been made especially in the field of security.
He added that with its strategic location, Afghanistan can play an important role in the implementation of major regional projects, therefore, stability in Afghanistan is vital and no one seeks conflict.
The UN official, however, noted that despite all these, the international community has some concerns which should not be ignored.
Pointing to achievements, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that previous killings and oppression are replaced with peace and stability, Islamic rights of women are ensured, a conducive environment is provided for implementation of projects, and all achievements in the areas of security and narcotics have been made without any foreign support.
He, however, regretted that Afghans have only seen “collective punishment, sanctions, demands and condemnations from foreigners instead of fulfilment of their own obligations.”
The UN special coordinator for Afghanistan separately met with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, stressing that human rights are the fundamental rights of all people and that the UN concerns should be taken into account.
He expressed hope for girls to go to school and university.
For his part, Haqqani said the world’s interaction with Afghanistan is “under the shadow of the last 20 years of occupation, and in a way, it is the continuation of the politics of that era, which we do not consider useful.”
He said that the Islamic Emirate has made every effort to eliminate narcotics and has fulfilled its responsibility, adding the international community should also fulfill its obligations in assisting to provide alternatives for the livelihoods of farmers.
Haqqani said that the security situation of the country is reliable and the efforts of the enemies have failed. He said that Daesh fighters do not exist openly in Afghanistan, but they may have hidden limited intellectual supporters, which is not a cause of concern.
Germany urges Kyrgyzstan to help improve situation in Afghanistan
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called on Kyrgyzstan authorities to use their influence to help improve the situation in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference with Kazakh president during his visit to Bishkek, Steinmeier said that the current situation of Afghanistan under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “unacceptable.”
He especially pointed out the restrictions on women and girls and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that he welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s efforts in this regard.
The German president he asked Kyrgyzstan to use the influence and relations it has with Afghanistan.
Before Kyrgyzstan, the German president also visited Kazakhstan.
Afghan evacuee child dies in US custody
A 6-year-old Afghan boy brought to the US after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in 2021 died last week while in federal government custody, CBS News reported.
The Afghan child had a terminal illness and he died on June 13, CBS News reported citing a US official.
The boy was one of the hundreds of Afghan children who arrived to the US in 2021 without their parents after being evacuated from Afghanistan alongside tens of thousands of adults.
Because they arrived in the US without parents or legal guardians, those children were placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, which houses unaccompanied minors, including those processed along the US-Mexico border.
In a statement Thursday, HHS confirmed the child’s death, saying it stemmed from “severe encephalopathy,” a medical term for a brain disease or disorder.
The department said the boy was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center immediately after being relocated to the US in August 2021. He was subsequently transferred to the HSC Pediatric Center in Washington, D.C., where he received 24/7 nursing care for those with a terminal illness.
On June 2, HHS said, the boy was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at the Children’s National Hospital due to an “acute medical complication.”
“Medical treatment was provided according to the parents’ wishes and aligned with the recommendations of the hospital’s health care provider team,” HHS added in its statement. “Our heart goes out to the family at this difficult time.”
The Afghan boy’s death marks the third death of an unaccompanied child in HHS custody this year. The other two were from Honduras.
IEA’s recognition depends on treatment of Afghan women: US
The US State Department says Afghanistan government’s recognition depends on the behavior of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders towards Afghan women.
Speaking in a press conference, the Deputy Spokesperson of US Foreign Ministry Vedant Patel said that if IEA leaders do not respect the rights of women, they will not only cause Afghanistan to lag behind, but also stand against the international legitimacy of this country.
“We continue to have a number of tools to hold the Taliban [IEA] accountable, as it relates to the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls that is a key peace, as it relates to their stated desire of international acceptance and legitimacy, until they allow have of their population the same right, benefits and access as the other half [men],” said Patel.
“Not only they holding Afghanistan’s future back, but they also continue to stand in the way of their own desire for international acceptance and legitimacy.”
However, Islamic Emirate officials say they have completed the whole conditions for recognition.
Some women’s rights activists meanwhile say it is necessary for the IEA to comply with all international laws and human rights because ensuring human rights brings the caretaker government closer to the world.
“The issue of women’s rights and human rights is very important and must be respected according to international rules,” said Soraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.
