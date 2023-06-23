UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2023)

The United Nations’ special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, met with acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs during his visit to Kabul on Thursday.

According to foreign ministry’s statement, Feridun said he feels the international community is eager to improve engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the war has ended, peace and stability have returned, corruption has ended and important achievements have been made especially in the field of security.

He added that with its strategic location, Afghanistan can play an important role in the implementation of major regional projects, therefore, stability in Afghanistan is vital and no one seeks conflict.

The UN official, however, noted that despite all these, the international community has some concerns which should not be ignored.

Pointing to achievements, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that previous killings and oppression are replaced with peace and stability, Islamic rights of women are ensured, a conducive environment is provided for implementation of projects, and all achievements in the areas of security and narcotics have been made without any foreign support.

He, however, regretted that Afghans have only seen “collective punishment, sanctions, demands and condemnations from foreigners instead of fulfilment of their own obligations.”

The UN special coordinator for Afghanistan separately met with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, stressing that human rights are the fundamental rights of all people and that the UN concerns should be taken into account.

He expressed hope for girls to go to school and university.

For his part, Haqqani said the world’s interaction with Afghanistan is “under the shadow of the last 20 years of occupation, and in a way, it is the continuation of the politics of that era, which we do not consider useful.”

He said that the Islamic Emirate has made every effort to eliminate narcotics and has fulfilled its responsibility, adding the international community should also fulfill its obligations in assisting to provide alternatives for the livelihoods of farmers.

Haqqani said that the security situation of the country is reliable and the efforts of the enemies have failed. He said that Daesh fighters do not exist openly in Afghanistan, but they may have hidden limited intellectual supporters, which is not a cause of concern.