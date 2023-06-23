US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2023)

US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the formation of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan and “called on the Taliban [IEA] to respect human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to respect freedom of movement,” a joint statement said from the US and India released by White House on Thursday.

The statement added that the leaders reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

According to the statement, they discussed the current humanitarian situation and concurred on the need to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The leaders urged the Islamic Emirate to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which demands that Afghan territory should never be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks, the statement read.

The remarks were made during the Prime Minister of India Modi’s visit to the US, where US President Joe Biden hosted him at the White House.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that it wants to have a positive interaction with all countries of the world, including the US, but it has emphasized that it does not accept interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

IEA has also said that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country and the current security is unparalleled compared to the past forty years.

“Unfortunately, some Western circles are causing concern and maybe their intelligence activities are also making countries afraid of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.

“We repeat again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country; region and the world nations should also know that Afghanistan is safe, a stable country and has a single sovereignty.”