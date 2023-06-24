Canadian legislation to support humanitarian aid to Afghans receives royal assent

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2023)

Canadian government announced Friday that a legislation to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has received royal assent and is now in effect.

The authorization regime provides for a wider range of activities, including health services, education, assisting individuals in earning a livelihood, promoting human rights, and conducting immigration activities like the resettlement and the safe passage of refugees.

“Canada’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan did not end with the fall of Kabul. Whether providing aid or welcoming refugees, we are there for vulnerable Afghans,” Marco Mendicino, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, said.

“This legislation ensures we can keep making good on our commitment, while respecting Canadian law and standing strong against terrorism,” he added.

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, said: “Millions of people in Afghanistan are facing a terrible humanitarian disaster. We have also witnessed the steady deterioration of democracy, human rights, education and health in the country. The Royal Assent of C-41 means that urgent help will continue to reach those who need it most and that Afghans can restart to build a better future for themselves.”

According to the UN, a total of 28.8 million people (two thirds of the Afghan population) need humanitarian assistance in 2023, an increase of 18% since 2022.