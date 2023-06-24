Latest News
Canadian legislation to support humanitarian aid to Afghans receives royal assent
Canadian government announced Friday that a legislation to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has received royal assent and is now in effect.
The authorization regime provides for a wider range of activities, including health services, education, assisting individuals in earning a livelihood, promoting human rights, and conducting immigration activities like the resettlement and the safe passage of refugees.
“Canada’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan did not end with the fall of Kabul. Whether providing aid or welcoming refugees, we are there for vulnerable Afghans,” Marco Mendicino, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, said.
“This legislation ensures we can keep making good on our commitment, while respecting Canadian law and standing strong against terrorism,” he added.
Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, said: “Millions of people in Afghanistan are facing a terrible humanitarian disaster. We have also witnessed the steady deterioration of democracy, human rights, education and health in the country. The Royal Assent of C-41 means that urgent help will continue to reach those who need it most and that Afghans can restart to build a better future for themselves.”
According to the UN, a total of 28.8 million people (two thirds of the Afghan population) need humanitarian assistance in 2023, an increase of 18% since 2022.
US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the formation of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan and “called on the Taliban [IEA] to respect human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to respect freedom of movement,” a joint statement said from the US and India released by White House on Thursday.
The statement added that the leaders reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.
According to the statement, they discussed the current humanitarian situation and concurred on the need to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
The leaders urged the Islamic Emirate to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which demands that Afghan territory should never be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks, the statement read.
The remarks were made during the Prime Minister of India Modi’s visit to the US, where US President Joe Biden hosted him at the White House.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that it wants to have a positive interaction with all countries of the world, including the US, but it has emphasized that it does not accept interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
IEA has also said that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country and the current security is unparalleled compared to the past forty years.
“Unfortunately, some Western circles are causing concern and maybe their intelligence activities are also making countries afraid of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“We repeat again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country; region and the world nations should also know that Afghanistan is safe, a stable country and has a single sovereignty.”
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs
The United Nations’ special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, met with acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs during his visit to Kabul on Thursday.
According to foreign ministry’s statement, Feridun said he feels the international community is eager to improve engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the war has ended, peace and stability have returned, corruption has ended and important achievements have been made especially in the field of security.
He added that with its strategic location, Afghanistan can play an important role in the implementation of major regional projects, therefore, stability in Afghanistan is vital and no one seeks conflict.
The UN official, however, noted that despite all these, the international community has some concerns which should not be ignored.
Pointing to achievements, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that previous killings and oppression are replaced with peace and stability, Islamic rights of women are ensured, a conducive environment is provided for implementation of projects, and all achievements in the areas of security and narcotics have been made without any foreign support.
He, however, regretted that Afghans have only seen “collective punishment, sanctions, demands and condemnations from foreigners instead of fulfilment of their own obligations.”
The UN special coordinator for Afghanistan separately met with Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, stressing that human rights are the fundamental rights of all people and that the UN concerns should be taken into account.
He expressed hope for girls to go to school and university.
For his part, Haqqani said the world’s interaction with Afghanistan is “under the shadow of the last 20 years of occupation, and in a way, it is the continuation of the politics of that era, which we do not consider useful.”
He said that the Islamic Emirate has made every effort to eliminate narcotics and has fulfilled its responsibility, adding the international community should also fulfill its obligations in assisting to provide alternatives for the livelihoods of farmers.
Haqqani said that the security situation of the country is reliable and the efforts of the enemies have failed. He said that Daesh fighters do not exist openly in Afghanistan, but they may have hidden limited intellectual supporters, which is not a cause of concern.
Germany urges Kyrgyzstan to help improve situation in Afghanistan
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called on Kyrgyzstan authorities to use their influence to help improve the situation in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference with Kazakh president during his visit to Bishkek, Steinmeier said that the current situation of Afghanistan under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “unacceptable.”
He especially pointed out the restrictions on women and girls and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that he welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s efforts in this regard.
The German president he asked Kyrgyzstan to use the influence and relations it has with Afghanistan.
Before Kyrgyzstan, the German president also visited Kazakhstan.
