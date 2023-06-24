EU allocates 12 million euros for aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2023)

The European Union has announced Thursday it has allocated 12 million euros in support of vulnerable Afghans.

Support includes assistance to ensure sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure, community-based employment, income-generation and savings opportunities, and market-oriented business development, the EU said in a statement.

“In Afghanistan, millions go hungry while climate change is expected to exacerbate the situation for many Afghans, especially women. The European Union – together with its partners – stands by the Afghan people. Investment into sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure makes a real difference to the lives of Afghans today and in the future”, said Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.

Over a 36-month period, the program targets rural, underserved areas of northern, central highlands and western Afghanistan. Altogether, the action will directly benefit over 70,000 individuals (of which 62% are women) and close to 500,000 household members across seven provinces, including Bamyan, Baghlan, Samangan, Badakhshan, Takhar, Herat and Farah.

The community-based and market-oriented interventions will ensure that beneficiaries remain autonomous and act more sustainably, while also helping them to adapt to and recover from future shocks more swiftly, the EU said.