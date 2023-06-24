Latest News
EU allocates 12 million euros for aid to Afghanistan
The European Union has announced Thursday it has allocated 12 million euros in support of vulnerable Afghans.
Support includes assistance to ensure sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure, community-based employment, income-generation and savings opportunities, and market-oriented business development, the EU said in a statement.
“In Afghanistan, millions go hungry while climate change is expected to exacerbate the situation for many Afghans, especially women. The European Union – together with its partners – stands by the Afghan people. Investment into sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure makes a real difference to the lives of Afghans today and in the future”, said Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.
Over a 36-month period, the program targets rural, underserved areas of northern, central highlands and western Afghanistan. Altogether, the action will directly benefit over 70,000 individuals (of which 62% are women) and close to 500,000 household members across seven provinces, including Bamyan, Baghlan, Samangan, Badakhshan, Takhar, Herat and Farah.
The community-based and market-oriented interventions will ensure that beneficiaries remain autonomous and act more sustainably, while also helping them to adapt to and recover from future shocks more swiftly, the EU said.
Latest News
IEA is committed to inclusivity in governance: acting PM
Mawlqavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a meeting with the United Nations special coordinator for Afghanistan that the IEA is committed to inclusive governance and in the current system, people from every ethnic group and province work posts, in both low and senior positions.
During the meeting that took place on Friday, Abdul Kabir also said that the government is trying to appoint more experts and people committed to the country.
He emphasized that the IEA seeks positive engagement with the world in an atmosphere of mutual respect and has a neutral position in global rivalries and will never take one side against the other.
On the other hand, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that the international community wants to have good relations with the Islamic Emirate and he is trying to strengthen the relations between Afghanistan and the international community, according to a statement released by the PM’s office.
Sinirlioğlu acknowledged that the Islamic Emirate has made significant progress in the fields of security, fighting corruption and eradicating drugs, which the whole world has welcomed and closely monitors these activities.
Earlier, the UN official had met with acting ministers of the interior and foreign affairs of the country, and told them that the international community has concerns that the rulers of Afghanistan should not ignore.
Latest News
Canadian legislation to support humanitarian aid to Afghans receives royal assent
Canadian government announced Friday that a legislation to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has received royal assent and is now in effect.
The authorization regime provides for a wider range of activities, including health services, education, assisting individuals in earning a livelihood, promoting human rights, and conducting immigration activities like the resettlement and the safe passage of refugees.
“Canada’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan did not end with the fall of Kabul. Whether providing aid or welcoming refugees, we are there for vulnerable Afghans,” Marco Mendicino, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, said.
“This legislation ensures we can keep making good on our commitment, while respecting Canadian law and standing strong against terrorism,” he added.
Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, said: “Millions of people in Afghanistan are facing a terrible humanitarian disaster. We have also witnessed the steady deterioration of democracy, human rights, education and health in the country. The Royal Assent of C-41 means that urgent help will continue to reach those who need it most and that Afghans can restart to build a better future for themselves.”
According to the UN, a total of 28.8 million people (two thirds of the Afghan population) need humanitarian assistance in 2023, an increase of 18% since 2022.
Latest News
US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the formation of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan and “called on the Taliban [IEA] to respect human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to respect freedom of movement,” a joint statement said from the US and India released by White House on Thursday.
The statement added that the leaders reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.
According to the statement, they discussed the current humanitarian situation and concurred on the need to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
The leaders urged the Islamic Emirate to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which demands that Afghan territory should never be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks, the statement read.
The remarks were made during the Prime Minister of India Modi’s visit to the US, where US President Joe Biden hosted him at the White House.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that it wants to have a positive interaction with all countries of the world, including the US, but it has emphasized that it does not accept interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
IEA has also said that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country and the current security is unparalleled compared to the past forty years.
“Unfortunately, some Western circles are causing concern and maybe their intelligence activities are also making countries afraid of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“We repeat again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country; region and the world nations should also know that Afghanistan is safe, a stable country and has a single sovereignty.”
